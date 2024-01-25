On January 24, 2024, KST, IU dropped her much-anticipated pre-release single, Love wins all, featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung, where the duo played the role of a couple relying on each other to survive hard times as the entire city was destroyed by unknown cubes known as Nemo.

Meanwhile, Stylist Kim Nara took to her social media account on Instagram, criticizing the music video featuring Kim Taehyung, stating that it conveyed an exploitative message for disabled people.

Soon, fans started sharing their comments about Kim Nara's claim on her Instagram post, where she stated that she does not wish to be distorted as a straight and non-disabled person with normalcy, expressing satisfaction with herself and adding hashtags related to Love Wins All.

Soon, fans started calling her out on social media for spewing nonsense about the music video when she could not comprehend the real meaning, and one user stated:

"Tired of these attention seekers": Fans feel Kim Nara's opinion does not matter regarding IU's Love wins all ft. Taehyung

In the Love wins all music video, it has been assumed that IU and Kim Taehyung are allegedly disabled. They state that IU is deaf while V is blind in the music video. However, as they view each other through the camcorder, their injuries, and disabilities, including alleged blindness and deafness, vanish, showcasing a world where they are free from all of it.

As a result, Kim Nara allegedly presumes that the music video intends to glorify the world of normalcy, suggesting that disabled people can't be happy with their drawbacks and must resort to living like regular people to attain happiness, as shown in the music video through the camcorder. She stated this in her Instagram story,

"I don't want to be distoreted as a straight and non-disabled person with normalcy through the camera. I'm satisfed with myself. #lovewins #lovewinsall"

She further said disabled people were used as a purpose and inspirational material in the music video, which she does not like.

"I mean, a music video featuring two rich, non-disabled world stars (known as cisgender hetero) uses disabilities, minorities as props to say about overcoming, ending up with a very normal ending of wearing a wedding dress and a tuxedo. What needs to be overcome is the world, not disability or minorities. Stop the shallow compassion and using minorities as inspirational material"

She also commented on the song's previous title, Love Wins, which is the slogan for the LGBTQIA community, and said:

Kim Nara's opinion about IU's Love Wins All featuring Taehyung (Image via Nara's/Instagram)

Fans said they should enjoy the music video and not delve into such deep insights. Some also felt the stylist deliberately tried to seek attention from social media and made false criticism that didn't align with V's music video.

They strongly felt that she tried to bring down IU and Kim Taehyung by using their star status for views without conducting proper research. Others thought that she was only doing it for clout and nothing else. Fans continued to call out Kim Nara and stated that she missed the real meaning behind the music video and faced backlash from fans. They also ask her to apologize to IU and Kim Taehyung.

Fans also felt she is taking advantage of Taehyung while he is serving his country and used the wrong interpretation to attract people's attention.

Kim Taehyung recently joined the Army General Administration School, where he will undergo three weeks of additional training as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.

