Who is Cat Janice and what happened to her? Local musician's last song for her son charts worldwide as she enters hospice

Local musician Cat Janice, who is currently battling illness, is releasing her last song as she moves into hospice care. In an attempt to leave something lasting, Janice co-wrote the song with her 7-year-old son, to whom she has since signed the rights.

To leave her son, Loren, the money when she goes away, 31-year-old singer-songwriter Janice urged the TikTok users to stream the song she wrote for him, which is called Dance You Outta My Head.

Cat Janice has been able to share her story artistically by mixing her love of music with her fight against cancer. She was born and raised in Northern Virginia. Her passion for music started at the tender age of 6 and grew as she became more active in playing instruments and joining music groups.

However, more than two years have passed since Cat Janice's sarcoma diagnosis was made, which is an incredibly uncommon form of cancer.

Cat Janice, who has been diagnosed with sarcoma, is currently in a hospice

Cat Janice opened up about her journey through sarcoma (Image via Instagram /@cat.janice)

From her bed in hospice care, Cat Janice is expressing her last request. The native of Washington, DC, has been fighting cancer for the past few years. It started when she saw a lump in her neck in November 2021.

Talking about the lump, in a TikTok video, she stated:

"It was larger and very hard”.

On July 22, 2022, following surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, she was given the all-clear from cancer. However, by June 2023, her life had taken a turn for the worse when she discovered that the cancer had come back, this time in her lungs. Later, on January 15, Cat learned that she was nearing the end of her life.

Cat Janice later told People magazine that she was unable to breathe in the ICU, and that's when she went into hospice care on January 10. Urging everyone to listen to the last song that she wrote for her son, she said:

"Please stream the song for him”.

Cat Janice further pleaded and said:

“Please please share this, I need to leave this with him. I hope to make it through this but if not, to all a good night”.

According to People, the singer later said that she got the inspiration for Dance You Outta My Head one springtime while out on a sunny day with her son, driving about. Regarding the same, she said:

"We came up with some fun lyrics and a little ditty. I song banked it and made a little voice note of it and as time went on we would bounce around in the car to it every now and then."

She completed it after several months.

On the other hand, Dance You Outta My Head has gathered hundreds of thousands of listeners in less than a week and is currently charting globally. As per Fox5, addressing the same, she said:

"To wake up in the middle of the night to it charting on iTunes charts at number five in the world and number one in Australia, I’m just shocked”.

According to the Independent UK, Cat Janice only completed the song once she entered a songwriting competition. Then she met Max Vernon, a composer and lyricist nominated for a Tony Award, and shared what she had written so far with him. They worked together to complete the song and agreed to win the competition.

On the other hand, as per People, Janice has claimed that it's bittersweet for her to be experiencing this popularity as the illness is steadily taking over her lungs.

