“My precious binwoo”: ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo’s tribute to his late bandmate Moonbin on his birthday through ‘Love is Gone’ cover has fans crying

ASTRO member and renowned Korean actor Cha Eunwoo commemorated the special occasion of his late bandmate Moonbin's birthday, who passed away earlier last year. On Moonbin's first birthday since his tragic departure, Cha Eunwoo crafted a heartfelt gift—a cover song performed by him.

This emotional tribute was shared on YouTube, featuring Cha Eunwoo's rendition of the song Love Is Gone by SLANDER, a song with heartbreaking lyrics that touched the hearts of not only the ASTRO fans but also the broader K-pop community mourning Moonbin's irreconcilable loss.

Witnessing Eunwoo pay homage to his cherished brother-from-another mother stirred a myriad of emotions among fans, evoking tears from those unable to contain their sorrow.

Beyond the music, the video's description became a canvas for Cha Eunwoo to pen a touching message to his bandmate, shattering fans' hearts. This tribute beautifully encapsulated a friendship nurtured over the years—a connection that sadly ended in 2023.

"A tough day in the AROHA world" - Fans reminisce about ASTRO's Moobin on his 26th birthday through Cha Eunwoo's tribute

The song Love Is Gone is a beautiful rendition by bass duo SLANDER and expresses the idea of a doomed relationship. The lyrics are deep and signify how the love that once was is now gone forever.

ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, however, chose this song not for a broken relationship but for his late teammate Moonbin, who passed away on April 19, 2023, aged 25. The K-pop world was taken by extreme shock and was shaken to the very core as condolences flew from all over the world for this young K-pop idol.

During that period, fans couldn't fathom the emotional turmoil experienced by Moonbin's friends, family, and particularly his bandmates. The unique bonds formed within K-pop groups over the years exemplify the ideals of enduring love and solidarity despite challenges.

An idol group essentially becomes a chosen family, evolving over time into a unit that learns the art of unconditional love and support for one another. The connection forged in an idol group transcends mere professionalism, embodying a deep sense of familial affection and camaraderie that remains intact through thick and thin.

For Moonbin’s 26th birthday, his hyung, beloved True Beauty Star Cha Eunwoo, dedicated a beautiful and specialized tribute to him, which resonated with fans all around the world, no matter which group they stan.

Cha Eunwoo, through his YouTube channel, uploaded a cover of the song Love Is Gone, not only by lending his voice but also by playing the piano himself. After a powerful and soothing rendition, at the end of the video, the ASTRO star, without fail, put up a small slideshow of Moonbin’s videos, with the words "Happy Birthday to Moonbin" appearing at the very end of the video.

The fans were deeply moved and overwhelmed by the profound display of love and tribute. Witnessing how a bandmate has cherished his fellow members over the years and the acknowledgment of his absence struck a chord with fans, emphasizing the enduring bonds formed within a music group.

These are some of the fan reactions to this special bond and tribute:

However, the tribute did not end there, as in the video's description box, Cha Eunwoo presented the world with a beautiful personalized letter for Moonbin.

It read:

“Bin, how are you? What are you doing? I want to wish you a happy birthday like always... I'm sure you're watching from somewhere, right?? Happy birthday my friend. Every time I think of you, I work harder, and everytime I miss you, even though it's hard, I prepare with all my heart and prepare for the dramas and my album!! Be sure to watch it when it comes out."

It continues:

"This (Love is Gone) is a song that comforted me while listening to it when I thought of you. I heard it by chance and it just reminded me of you. Do you know that no matter what song I listen to while walking down the street, it's all about you, me, and us? This guy!! Anyway!! Please listen carefully, I always miss you, thank you, and love you, my friend Bin Abin.”

Along with Cha Eunwoo, the other ASTRO members also took their own sweet opportunity to wish their beloved late bandmate a happy birthday. Though ASTRO is not fulfilling group activities currently due to scattered individual commitments, they made sure to unite under the common umbrella of a special occasion such as their bandmate’s birthday.

Though not physically together, all of them wished Moonbin and displayed their love and respect for him. Moonbin might have passed away from the physical world, however, moments like these assure that he stays in their hearts forever.

