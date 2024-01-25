"What if": Slander follows ASTO's Cha Eun-woo on Instagram, sparking collaboration speculations 

On January 25, 2024, the American DJ duo Slander, consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land, started following the South Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo on his Instagram, sparking collaboration speculations among fans.

For those unfamiliar, Slander is recognized for its subgenre Heaven Trap and unique music with popular tracks, including Love is Gone, All You Need to Know, FEELING GUD, First Time, and others.

On the same day, Cha Eun-woo was seen covering Slander and Dylan Matthew's Love is Gone on Instagram. Soon after, fans started speculating that Slander and Cha Eun-woo might have some collaborations. In contrast, others assumed Slander could have composed a title track for his upcoming solo album.

Expand Tweet

"Will we have any collab for Cha Eun-woo's solo album?": Fans are excited for the idol's upcoming solo album

Expand Tweet

In January, the South Korean media outlet SPOTV News reported that Cha Eun-woo is preparing for the release of his first-ever solo debut album, slated to be released in the first half of 2023, where he will be unveiling tracks.

His agency, FANTAGIO, confirmed that he will perform the songs from his solo album for the first time on stage at his inaugural fan-con, Just One 10 Minute (Mystery Elevator) fan meeting, scheduled to kick off at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on February 17, 2024.

As the idol is set to release his songs in February 2024, and the American DJ duo Slander has followed his Instagram account, fans speculate that he has collaborated with them for his upcoming title track on the album. Some fans even wish that if the actor's solo album had collaborations, it would be amusing.

A Good Day To Be A Dog actor also posted a piano cover of Slander, and Dylan Matthew's Love is Gone piano version, evoking positive reactions from fans who stated that the idol's cover sounds beautiful and sad simultaneously.

Meanwhile, as the actor gears up for his first-ever solo album and fan meeting, fans are excited to listen to the tracks of his upcoming album and can't wait to see how he will fill the month of February with content for his fans.

Here is how fans reacted to Slander following ASTO's Cha Eun-woo on Instagram, sparking collaboration speculations

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

He recently starred in the MBC comedy and romance drama A Good Day To Be A Dog. The actor's upcoming drama Wonderful World is slated to be released on March 1, 2024.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here