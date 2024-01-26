"This hurts so bad": Fans emotional as MONSTA X's I.M remembers ASTRO's Moonbin on their shared birthday

It hasn't been a year since the world lost ASTRO's Moonbin on April 19, 2023. On his first birthday following his death, Friday, January 26, K-pop singers showered the late idol with love and remembrance.

While his bandmates conveyed their sincere emotions on this day, MONSTA X's I.M, a.k.a. Im Changkyun, who shares Moonbin's birthday, wrote a meaningful tribute to his friend. The rapper updated his Instagram story with a picture of the full moon glowing peacefully and the following words:.

"We always called and wished happy birthday to each other on this day. It's awkward today. It's very cold. I hope you're doing well. I really miss you a lot. Happy birthday."

Seeing I.M celebrate his special day with the late ASTRO member moved fans to tears, with many sharing how heartfelt the tribute was.

In the thriving, bustling entertainment industry, there are many testaments and tales of friendships and bonds shared by idols. Today, fans are wishing a happy birthday to I.M Changkyun and Moonbin by bringing back their clips from MONSTA X's Midnight Idol episode 144.

"Happy birthday to the both of you, my binnie and kyun!!": Fans send wishes to ASTRO's Moonbin and MONSTA X's I.M on their shared birthday

K-pop has been mourning the loss of the Drive to the Starry Road group's eternal member, who would have turned 26 today. Fellow ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo dedicated a beautiful rendition of Love Is Gone (SLANDER) to his friend, including a moving letter.

Member Sanha also posted an Instagram update of the Moon with the caption, "Twenty-four, twenty-six," referring to their current ages. He even posted a picture of them and appreciated Cha Eun-woo's cover. Members MJ and JinJin also posted meaningful messages along with pictures.

SEVENTEEN's Woozi released the soulful What kind of future, true to his promise to Moonbin, who loved the song and wanted Woozi to release it. SEVENTEEN's DK, Seungkwan, VIVIZ's SinB and Umji, and other K-pop idols rolled out a series of sincere and warm wishes in fond memory of ASTRO's Moonbin.

Last year, the day right after Moonbin's death, I.M along with fellow group members Kihyun and Hyungwon, visited Moonbin's mortuary to pay their tributes to their friend.

Today, MONSTA X's I.M who is also receiving birthday wishes on turning 28, wrote a few words to his birthday twin, ASTRO's Moonbin. Fans have since reacted to the idol's Instagram story, recalling their sweet moments.

On April 19, 2023, the news of ASTRO's Moonbin's passing away shook the entire world. This tragedy was another in the unfortunately increasing number of deaths in South Korea's entertainment industry.

Life as a K-pop idol is not an easy commitment, but ASTRO's Moonbin undertook the journey with his contagious smile and wide-open heart, in addition to his indelible on-stage persona and talent as an idol.

Here's to remembering him on his birthday for all that he left behind and celebrating his life through those who keep him alive in their memories.

