What happened to Dr Mehmet Oz's granddaughter? Swearing-in ceremony turns into medical emergency at the Oval Office

Dr Mehmet Oz's granddaughter faced a medical emergency during the former's swearing-in ceremony at the Oval Office of the White House. The incident took place on Friday, April 18, 2025, moments after the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. swore Dr. Oz in as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The former TV presenter's family, including wife Lisa, son Oliver, daughters Daphne, Arabella, and Zoe, and grandchildren, were all in attendance at the event.
President Donald Trump then addressed the crowd, discussing Oz's nomination. People Magazine, citing footage from the ceremony, said his remarks were interrupted when someone in the room fainted. It was later confirmed that the little girl was Oz's 11-year-old granddaughter, Philomena Bijou.
Dr Mehmet Oz rushed to Philomena's side after his daughter asked for help
Dr Mehmet Oz's daughter Daphne shares Philomena with her husband, John Jovanovic. The couple married in 2010 and have three other children: daughters Giovanna Ines and Domenica Celine and son Jovan.
Citing the video, People Magazine reported that amid Trump talking about Iran, the audience began reacting to a commotion. Daphne can be heard saying:
"Philo fainted, Philo fainted."
This prompted Dr Mehmet Oz, who was standing behind the president, to rush towards his granddaughter. Philomena quickly recovered, and her influencer mother ushered her out of the room. According to Page Six, although the actual fainting happened off camera, the 11-year-old looked pale.
As the emergency unfolded, aides quickly ushered press and bystanders from the room. Per People, one aide can be heard saying, "No photos." Meanwhile, President Trump remained at the podium along with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., standing by his side. He approached Oz's family once things settled.
A spokesperson for the White House confirmed the incident with People magazine, stating:
"A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay."
During her 2020 interview with Parade discussing becoming a judge on MasterChef Junior season 8, Daphne detailed how she always turns to her father during emergencies, stating:
"I don't know what I would do without a doctor on call all the time because I'm so used to it. Everything gets a call. 'Oh she's throwing up. She wants to lie down.' Whatever it is, it gets a phone call. And luckily he's always happy to weigh in."
Dr Mehmet Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon who rose to fame as a TV personality, frequently appearing on Oprah Winfrey's talk show in the 1990s. In the late 2000s, he began hosting his eponymous program centered around health, wellness, and medical information.
Trump first announced his intention to pick Dr Mehmet Oz as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator last November through a Truth Social post. At the time, the doctor expressed his gratitude to the president, noting that he looked forward to working under Health Secretary RFK Jr.'s leadership to "Make America Healthy Again."
As the CMS administrator, Oz will oversee Medicare, a federal organization that covers the healthcare of Americans over 65 and those with disabilities, and Medicaid, which provides medical coverage for low-income families.