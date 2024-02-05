What happened to Emerson and Gina Weingart? Investigation underway as newlywed couple found dead in Wisconsin bar

A newlywed couple, Gina Weingart, 37, and Emerson Weingart, 33, reportedly lost their lives in a shooting at Sports Page Barr in downtown Elkhorn. The incident took place just after midnight on Thursday and the Elkhorn Police Department is currently investigating the same.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office received a call about shots being fired at the establishment at about 12:11 am local time. Officers then rushed to the scene and discovered Gina Weingart and Emerson Weingart's lifeless bodies.

The Elkhorn Police Department shared a news release on Facebook and urged individuals with information about the case to report the same to the authorities.

Investigation underway as Emerson and Gina Weingart die in Wisconsin bar shooting

Gina Weingart, 37, and her husband, Emerson Weingart, 33, lost their lives in a shooting at Sports Page Barr in downtown Elkhorn on February 1. The Elkhorn Police Department shared a post online and identified the victims of the shooting. As per TMJ4, Gina worked at the establishment part-time and her husband would spend time with her there until the bar closed.

The publication also reported that the duo tied the knot in June 2023 and were loved by their community. The Elkhorn Police Chief spoke to TMJ4 and described the incident as a "senseless act of violence." Officials have reportedly advised residents in the area to take "reasonable steps" to ensure their safety.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing, with authorities yet to determine the motive and make any arrests. The Sports Page Barr, which is located 40 miles southwest of Milwaukee, is currently the focal point of the investigation.

Emerson's father sheds light on the "gut-wrenching" incident

Emerson's father, Jeff Weingart, called the incident "gut-wrenching." He expressed that the news shocked him and demanded information on the suspect responsible for the shooting. He told WAFB 9:

"Somebody saw them. Somebody saw them. I don’t care, you don’t pull something like that off. I can’t believe that it was just her and him in the bar. So somebody saw them, and somebody had to give a description of them, and somebody had to see the car when he drove away, and they better find him."

Gina Weingart and Emerson Weingart were loved by their friends, family, co-workers, and fellow church members. Emerson was reportedly a department manager at a grocery store while Gina was an employee at Wisconsin Vision Associates, as per People.

A memorial with flowers, candles, and photos of the couple was set up in front of Sports Page Barr.