What happened to Felicia Johnson? Missing update as remains found in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced that they have found the human remains of Felicia Johnson, who went missing from northwest Houston in April 2022.

The announcement was made on Monday, February 27, 2023, via a Facebook post, and revealed that the 24-year-old's remains were found in the Sam Houston National Forest.

The Sheriff's Department shared that at around 12 pm on February 7, they responded to a call from Sam Houston National Forest, based near Highway 149 and Flamingo Lakes.

They received the call in connection with the discovery of possible human bones. The remains were located by a TxDot worker who informed law enforcement.

As per Houston police, Felicia Johnson went missing on April 16, 2022, and was last seen at South Richmond Avenue. She was reported missing the same day from the Medical Center hotel.

Tests showed that the human remains found in the forest were those of Felicia Johnson

After human remains were found at Sam Houston National Forest, Montgomery County Homicide/Violent Crimes Detectives conducted an investigation at the crime scene.

They found that the bones were that of a human, and the DNA and dental records were sent to a lab to figure out whose bones they were.

Upon receiving results from the tests, it was concluded that the bones belonged to Felicia. The aforementioned release added that the dental records confirmed that the human remains were that of Felicia Johnson, and that they hope that the discovery of the body brings the family some closure.

In June 2022, Houston police suspected 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo of being behind Felicia's murder. The police suspected him after they said that his search history looked a little suspicious.

As per Law and Crime, his searches included “most forested part of Houston,” “What does bleach do to blood?” and “how to kill without getting caught.”

“The report was made after her cell phone, covered in blood, was found off the roadway in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road. Further investigation revealed Johnson left the hotel in a vehicle in the early morning hours on April 16.”

Authorities claimed that Nwobodo picked Felicia up from her apartment and took her to his apartment in South Richmond Avenue.

They also shared that there was evidence that he killed her in his apartment and got rid of the body within the next few days. He reportedly disposed of her personal belongings in Houston's Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

While speaking with the publication, Judge Wayne L. Mack, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace shared that "portions" of Felicia Johnson's upper torso were found.

No official cause or manner of death was determined at the time of writing this story, but authorities believe that the death is a homicide.

