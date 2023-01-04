What happened to Fred the Elephant Boy? Tributes pour in as member of Howard Stern's Wack Pack dies aged 64

Well-known actor Fred the Elephant Boy recently passed away from complications arising due to blood clots. He was 64 years old at the time of death.

Author JG Faherty expressed his grief on Facebook and said that he was introduced to Fred on Twitter. He stated that the deceased was a fan of horror fiction and that he loved Faherty's books. The post continued:

"A lot of people don't know that he had a great sense of humor (he regularly posted goofy jokes on twitter) and was also an avid reader, plus just a generally nice guy. When I ran a contest to be named a character in my book Ragman, Fred graciously donated a chunk of money he couldn't really afford to help the Hudson Valley Human Society."

Faherty mentioned that Fred requested a serious role in the book and he made him a cop helping with a murder investigation. He further added that his last communication with the actor was before Thanksgiving when he informed him that his contributor copy was on the way.

The author ended his tribute post by writing:

"I have no idea if he ever got the chance, because it turns out he went into the hospital a few days later. I hope he did."

Netizens pay tribute to Fred the Elephant Boy on Twitter after his demise

Fred the Elephant Boy gained recognition in recent years due to his appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his sad demise. Check out some of these tweets below:



Fred the Elephant Boy was a part of The Howard Stern Show for a long time

The late actor was a member of the Wack Pack on The Howard Stern Show. The group's name refers to personalities who have been featured throughout the show regularly.

The unique ability of this group was that the members were racist, mentally disabled, or had the best sense of humor. The members include names like Bigfoot, Daniel Carver, Debbie the Pet Lady, Irish John, Joey Boots, Junior the Father, and more.

Fred the Elephant Boy was popular for his appearance on The Howard Stern Show (Image via dcb99the937god/Twitter)

Host Howard Stern described Fred as one of his favorites and that they first met in 1988. The former chose the late actor for his show after he was impressed with his distinctive speech. According to Howardstern.com:

"He was a 30-year-old virgin when we met him, and we helped him get laid for the first time … I thought the show was a great, great bonus for this guy's life."

When Howard received the Top Broadcaster Award from Billboard in 1994, Fred went on to accept the award on his behalf. While speaking at an event in Cleveland, Howard said he chose Fred because he was an expert when it came to speech.

Fred the Elephant Boy was also invited to a summer conference where he requested Congress to change a rule where ALS patients have to collect Social Security disability benefits after only five months.

