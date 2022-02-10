Who is Yung Lean? Swedish rapper takes over Twitter after being spotted at Donda 2 listening party

Rapper Yung Lean is currently trending on social media after being spotted at Donda 2’s listening party.

Kanye West reportedly threw a listening party for Donda 2 in Malibu, Los Angeles on February 7. Some of the popular stars from the music industry attended the event which grabbed Twitter's attention.

hy @TheMindOfHY Yung Lean chillin with Drake, Kanye, and Travis Scott the other night. Yung Lean chillin with Drake, Kanye, and Travis Scott the other night. https://t.co/kARy8yanD0

Yung Lean was also seen at the party. His name went viral after Ye shared a picture where he was chilling with Lean, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and Drake.

West also posted a screenshot from the Instagram page of Our Generation Music which instantly went viral. However, Yung was trolled alongside being called the "TikTok Rapper" who was hanging out with the best musical stars.

In brief, about Yung Lean

Born on July 18, 1996, Yung is mostly known as one of the most influential figures in the early cloud rap era. He gained recognition after the release of his song Ginseng Strip 2002 in 2013, which was popular on YouTube.

He then released his debut mixtape, Unknown Death 2002 in 2013 and his debut studio album, Unknown Memory, in 2014. His second mixtape was Frost God, released in 2016 followed by the second studio album, Warlord.

The 25-year-old’s third studio album, Stranger, was released in 2017 and his third mixtape, Poison Ivy, came out in 2018. He then released his fourth studio album, Starz, in 2020.

Yung Lean performs on Day 2 of the Osheaga Music and Art Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau (Image via Mark Horton/Getty Images)

Lean’s father Kristoffer Leandoer was a poet, fantasy author, translator of French literature, and the owner of a book publishing company. His mother Elsa Hastad was a human rights activist who worked with LGBT rights groups in Russia, Vietnam, and South America alongside being the Swedish ambassador to Albania in 2019.

Yung spent most of his childhood in Minsk, Belarus, and his family shifted to Sweden and settled in Stockholm when he was around three to five-years-old. He was raised in the Sodermalm district and after having a difficult phase with drugs and other issues in high school, he developed an interest in hip-hop music.

Twitter users react to Yung Lean’s presence at Ye’s party

Also known as Jonatan Aron Leandoer Hastad, his presence at West’s listening party did not go well with the public since he has a huge following on TikTok.

A$ap scott @sessengnon @crunchytrojan @PhotosOfKanye Man been in the industry for long tho had this dope single and the rest was trash. @crunchytrojan @PhotosOfKanye Man been in the industry for long tho had this dope single and the rest was trash.

🥄 @yungbenislover @PhotosOfKanye yung lean gettin his back blown out or sum? @PhotosOfKanye yung lean gettin his back blown out or sum?

Also Read Article Continues below

Kanye West’s Donda 2 is scheduled for release on February 22, 2022. Ye began recording for the album in September 2021.

