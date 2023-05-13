What happened to Gabriella Gonzalez? Texas man fatally shoots girlfriend over abortion 

On Wednesday, May 10, 22-year-old Texas man Harold Thompson allegedly murdered 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez. According to Dallas authorities, Thompson and Gonzalez were formerly in a relationship, and the suspect fatally shot the victim after she reportedly aborted a child she had been carrying.

According to Gabriella Gonzalez's family, at the time of the victim's death, she had ended a four month relationship with the suspect. Fox noted that Thompson is currently being held in Dallas jail without bond. It is unknown if he has legal representation.

The timeline of Gabriella Gonzalez's slaying

According to Gabreilla Gonzalez's family, Harold Thompson was an abusive boyfriend. He had prior charges of domestic assault against him, filed by the victim's family in March. Gonzalez's relatives said that the Dallas authorities never investigated the accusation.

The affidavit claimed that prior to the murder, Gonzalez was avoiding Thompson, as she suspected he would harm her. She had also told family members that he continued to physically abuse her while she had been pregnant. Gonzalez's mother told reporters:

“I looked at her beaten, he no longer let her talk to anyone, he took everything from her. He took his phone, he managed everything for her. She was scared."

The night before her murder, the victim had returned from a trip to the pro-choice State of Colorado, where she had terminated her pregnancy. Soon after she arrived in Dallas, Harold Thompson reportedly discovered that Gonzalez had aborted the child. The arrest affidavit read:

“It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child. The suspect did not want (Gonzalez) to get an abortion.”

The murder occured at 7:30 am on Wednesday, near a gas station on the 800 block of south Walton Walker Boulevard. Surveillance footage showed Harold Thompson arguing with Gabriella Gonzalez in a parking lot. Subsequently, Thompson put Gonzalez in a chokehold, before fatally shooting her. Authorities said that he proceeded to shoot her several more times after she collapsed.

NBC reported that Gonzalez's sister, Mileny Rubio, had been driving nearby the site of the killing. Ruby told reporters:

“I heard gunshots and immediately knew it was her and when I looked back, it was her. She was on the floor. I was in shock. I couldn’t touch her. I couldn’t move. My body froze. I just called my mom and I couldn’t even explain to her.”

Ruby added:

“My sister was very beautiful. She was so sweet. It’s so heartbreaking because everybody loved her.”

Gabriella Gonzalez's family said that the victim leaves behind three children. Her family is holding a memorial service for her this Sunday. The funeral will be held on Monday.

