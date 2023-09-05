On Sunday, September 3, Gabriella Shammas and Jianna Pischetola died in a car accident on the Staten Island Expressway. The deceased women, both 22, reportedly died after the car they were occupying collided with a guardrail.

In the wake of the incident, Shammas' family started a GoFundMe page to cover her funeral costs. As of September 5, the initiative has raised over $64,000, exceeding its original $50,000 goal.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal car accident. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to The New York Post, the pair died while traveling along the Staten Island Expressway in Jianna Pischetola's Chevrolet Corvette. Pischetola, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, was going Eastbound when she somehow lost control of the car. Both Gabriella Shammas and Jianna Pischetola were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Gabriella Shammas reportedly died after she was ejected from the car in the impact of the collision

As reported by Internews cast, at approximately 11 pm on Sunday, Jianna Pischetola supposedly steered her Chevrolet Corvette into a guard rail in the area of Clove Road. After the collision, the car reportedly flipped over before crashing into a pickup truck. Subsequently, the car veered into a crowded vehicle lane on the Staten Island expressway, leading to a fiery explosion.

While Pischetola died in the wreckage, Shammas was killed after being ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck remained uninjured in the incident.

Expand Tweet

On the GoFundMe page, organizer Sam Picardi paid tribute to Gabriella Shammas on behalf of Maria Shammas and other members of the victim's family.

Picardi wrote:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Gabriella Shammas. At just 22 years old, Gabriella's radiant spirit was taken from us far too soon. Her memory will forever be etched in our hearts, and we are coming together to honor her beautiful soul."

The online statement continued:

"Gabriella had an unparalleled ability to light up any room she entered. Her infectious smile and boundless energy could turn even the darkest days into moments of joy. She had a heart that was as big as her smile, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her kindness and compassion were a testament to the remarkable person she was."

According to the New York Post, the deaths of Shammas and Pischetola occurred during the second fatal accident on the expressway that day.

Approximately 7 hours before the explosion of the Chevrolet Corvette, a 29-year-old motorcyclist reportedly died after colliding with a truck near New Dorp Lane. The motorcyclist, whose name was not formally released, was also pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.