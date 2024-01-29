What happened to Geoff Hurst? English football legend rushed off stage due to nosebleeds during his Farewell Tour

Sir Geoff Hurst, the last-surviving member of the 1966 World Cup winning squad of England, was forced to leave stage twice due to nosebleeds, sparking health concerns among fans. The footballer was at his Farewell tour on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The 82-year-old English football legend was attending a Q&A session at Cheese and Grain in Frome, Somerset. Although Hurst's representatives assured that there was nothing to worry about Hurst's health, the event had to be cancelled eventually.

Sir Hurst could remain on stage for only 15 minutes during the Farewell tour. As per a member of the audience, Geoff Hurst went up on stage at 7:30 pm but his nose began bleeding within seven minutes.

The legend went off stage following his nosebleed, but returned on stage an hour later, at 8:30 pm. However, his nose began bleeding again while he was sharing some anecdotes.

Within the next hour, the organizers declared that they could not carry on with the show. However, the audience continued applauding Sir Geoff while he was backstage.

Sir Geoff Hurst scored a hattrick in the 1966 World Cup final and led England to victory

1966 World Cup (Photo by Getty Images)

Sir Geoff Hurst is the last living member of the iconic 1966 World Cup squad of the England football team. His former teammate, Sir Bobby Charlton, passed away last October, leaving Hurst as the only surviving member.

The 1966 FIFA World Cup final was held at the Wembley Stadium in London between England and West Germany. England won 4-2 over West Germany, with Sir Hurst scoring a hattrick. He scored two of his three goals during extra time, leading England to their first and only World Cup victory till date.

From 1966 to 1972, Hurst scored 24 goals in his 49 appearances representing the England national team. During his time playing for the English Premier League club West Ham United, Hurst scored more than 200 goals for the club.

While at West Ham United, he won the FA Cup in 1964 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965. The West Ham legend has also played for other clubs such as West Brom and Stoke City.

He also served as the manager of Chelsea from 1979 to 1981.

Geoff Hurst and the organizers are working to reschedule his Farewell Tour

Cheese and Grain, the organizers of the event, sent out a mail on January 26 apologizing to the audience for the inconvenience and thanking them for their patience and cooperation.

They also confirmed that they've spoken to Sir Geoff Hurst, who is doing well now.

The email said:

"We met with Sir Geoff in person today, and are happy to report he is healthy, just disappointed that he was unable to perform yesterday. He is very eager and looking forward to returning to Frome for the show."

The team confirmed that they are continuing talks between Sir Geoff's representatives to reschedule the show. The new date and timings will be communicated soon.

The email also mentioned that those who do not wish to attend the rescheduled event can claim a refund for their tickets.

