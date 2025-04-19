What happened to Geoffrey Shyam Stirling? RHOC alum Lydia McLaughlin mourns the loss of her brother

Lydia McLaughlin, the Real Housewives of Orange County star's brother, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, passed away on April 17. On Thursday, the 45-year-old was allegedly fatally shot by a police officer. According to Stirling's IMDb page, he was an actor and the CEO of Newfoundland Broadcasting Company.

According to TMZ's report dated April 18, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling was riding his motorcycle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach when police officers stopped him. Stirling allegedly refused to cooperate. The media outlet reported that at least one officer reportedly shot him. Stirling was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lydia McLaughlin gave her statement to the media outlet on April 18, saying she and her family were devastated by the sudden loss. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum asked for privacy so they could mourn.

"My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn," she said.

According to People's report dated April 19, California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated on April 18 that an investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.

Last year, Lydia McLaughlin's mother passed away

Lydia McLaughlin with her mom, Judy Stirling. (Image via Instagram/@oclydia)

According to Us Weekly's report dated October 25, 2024, Lydia McLaughlin announced on Instagram that her mother, Judy Stirling, passed away on October 9, 2024. On October 23, she shared on her Instagram stories that her mother had breast cancer for many years. Lydia shared that her mother never revealed it publicly because she didn't want her illness to define her.

"My mom battled breast cancer for many years. She lived 2 years longer than her doctors expected. She was very private about being sick. She never wanted that to be part of her identity. She is the strongest person I've ever met, and I have learned so much walking with her through this journey," she wrote.

On April 9, Lydia McLaughlin uploaded clips and pictures of her mother. In the caption of her Instagram post, she thanked GriefShare, a support group that helped her mourn. She recommended that her followers join the nationwide group if they needed support.

"Today marks 6 months since my mom passed away. I have gone to a beautiful group called GriefShare, which has helped me in my healing and processing my grief. It’s a nationwide group if anyone needs support, I recommend them," she wrote.

Calling Judy Stirling a "hero," McLaughlin stated she was channeling her grief into thanksgiving.

"Grief can make you better or bitter. I am putting in my whole heart to turn my sorrow into thanksgiving, for having the privilege to have such a beautiful mom. She will always be my hero, and my favorite," McLaughlin wrote.

For the unversed, the mother-daughter duo appeared in two seasons of Real Housewives of Orange County, seasons 8 and 12. According to an E! News September 2020 report, they also had their show, Glitter Town. The digital series was produced by Bravo.

