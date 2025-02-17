Won Bin, IU, Cha Eun-woo, Han So-hee, & more: list of stars offering condolences to Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae-ron after her tragic passing

On February 16, 2025, the sudden passing of actress Kim Sae-ron saddened the South Korean entertainment industry. She was found deceased at her residence in Seongdong-gu, Seoul after a friend discovered her body and contacted authorities. Police found no evidence of foul play, but investigations into the cause of death are ongoing.

Known for her breakout role in The Man from Nowhere, Kim Sae-ron’s unexpected departure has prompted a wave of tributes from her colleagues and fans. Among the first to arrive at the funeral home on February 17 was actor Won Bin, Kim's co-star in The Man from Nowhere. His wife, Lee Na-young, also sent a wreath.

Singer IU honored Sae-ron's memory with a condolence wreath, while actress Han So-hee who was a friend of Sae-ron, visited in person.

The funeral service, scheduled for February 19, 2025, is being held at Seoul Asan Hospital, with her family, including her siblings, leading the mourning.

Complete list of celebrities who sent condolences after Kim Sae-ron’s passing

The entertainment industry united to pay tribute, with many stars attending or sending floral tributes. Some shared personal connections with Kim Sae-ron, while others paid respects as industry colleagues. Here is a list of those who offered condolences:

Won Bin – Former co-star in The Man from Nowhere

– Former co-star in The Man from Nowhere Lee Na-young – Sent a wreath to remember their shared bond through Won Bin.

– Sent a wreath to remember their shared bond through Won Bin. IU – Paid tribute with a wreath, expressing her condolences for Kim’s sudden passing.

– Paid tribute with a wreath, expressing her condolences for Kim’s sudden passing. Han So-hee – Longtime friends- visited the funeral home to say their final goodbyes.

– Longtime friends- visited the funeral home to say their final goodbyes. Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO) – Sent a condolence wreath through his agency, Fantagio, with fellow members MJ and Jinjin.

– Sent a condolence wreath through his agency, Fantagio, with fellow members MJ and Jinjin. Ma Dong-seok – Former co-star in The Neighbors who expressed his sorrow with a floral tribute.

– Former co-star in The Neighbors who expressed his sorrow with a floral tribute. Gong Myung – Former agency colleague who sent condolences in memory of their professional connection.

– Former agency colleague who sent condolences in memory of their professional connection. ASTRO Members MJ and Jinjin – Sent a wreath alongside their agency Fantagio.

– Sent a wreath alongside their agency Fantagio. AKMU's Lee Su-hyun and Chanhyuk- Her friends who visited the funeral hall

Celebrities who honored the late actress on social media with white flower posts or heartfelt tributes:

Kim Bo-ra

Kim Ok-bin

Jang Sung-kyu

Seo Ye-ji

FT Island

Seo Ha-jun

Migyo

Seorina

Byeon Seo-yun

Newmin

FIESTAR member Hyemi (Yel)

Ex Hello Venus member Yoo Ara

Kim Sae-ron began her career as a child actress with her performances in The Man from Nowhere and The Neighbor. However, her life took a sharp downturn following a DUI incident in 2022, which caused her to lose roles and face public backlash.

The incident led to her withdrawal from major projects, including Trolley, and significantly damaged her reputation. Struggling with financial difficulties and public scrutiny, Kim attempted a comeback but it remained overshadowed by her past.

