What happened at the Glorilla concert? Rapper responds in wake of Rochester stampede

A stampede at rapper Glorilla's concert in Rochester, New York, left one person dead and nine others injured on Sunday, March 5. According to reports, the stampede was caused by rumors of a shooting at the concert at the Main Street Armory.

Glorilla also reacted to the news of the stampede. The rapper took to Twitter to address the tragedy.

Police Chief David M. Smith, in a news briefing, said that they do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene.

He further said,

"What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer but ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives."

Glorilla's rap concert stampede left a 33-year-old woman dead

As per reports by The Associated Press, rappers Glorilla and Finesse2tymes were performing onstage, but some people in the crowd heard a loud gunshot-like sound around 11 pm. This started creating chaos and left people running out of the venue, which caused a major stampede.

The ensuing stampede claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman. According to reports, among the injured, seven people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while two have been admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Rochester police lieutenant Nicholas Adams told reporters that the woman suffered injuries and died “as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

Police further said that it is not yet clear why some people in the audience believed that they heard gunfire sounds.

Mayor Malik Evans also addressed the recent stampede and said,

"A tragedy of epic proportions, we are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night."

He further added,

"If you go to a concert you do not expect to be trampled. Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home and talk about the experience that you had at that great concert."

Who is Glorilla?

GloRilla is an American rapper. Born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, the 23-year-old Tennessee rapper shot to fame with her 2022 song F.N.F. (Let’s Go), which she created with Hitkidd. Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance.

The young rapper also performed at the recent Grammy Awards' Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute.

She was on a US tour for her album Anyways, Life's Great.. since early 2023. In February, she and Cardi B performed their hit collaboration Tomorrow 2 at a show at Irving Plaza in New York City. Her next show is scheduled for March 18 in Texas.

