What happened to Grupo Duelo? Band members hospitalized after highway car accident 

The members of the Mexican band Grupo Duelo tragically got into a car accident while on their way to perform at the Noche Del Vaquero show on Sunday, February 18, in San Antonio. Followers of the band took to social media to extend their support to the musicians.

According to Tejano Nation, Grupo Duelo got into an accident on the Monterrey-Reynosa highway in the early hours of the day. They had just finished performing at the Arena Monterrey. The website revealed that the band or crew members sustained minor injuries. They were also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Grupo Duelo was founded by Oscar Ivan Trevino and Dimas Lopez. The duo played at Dimas' parents' restaurant located at the borders of Roma, Texas. They went on to become a trio with another band member in the early 1990s.

They have since earned numerous Billboard Award nominations in the Mexican music category, a Latin Grammy nomination, and have also sold over 100,000 copies.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo releases statement after Grupo Duelo gets into accident

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo released an official statement as Grupo Duelo was scheduled to perform with them. They said:

“Due to the unfortunate accident, the group will not be able to perform at the 7:30 Noche Del Vaquero show. In their place, La Mafia will be performing. The rodeo and a concert will still take place.”

At the time of writing this article, specific details about the accident were not made public.

La Mafia took the stage in place of Grupo Duelo following the latter’s accident. They are a five-time Grammy-winning band. They are best known for their hits Me Estoy Enamorando, Un Millón de Rosas, and Vida, among others.

Netizens extend support as Mexican band gets into accident

Ardent followers took to the internet to share their support for the Malabares crooners. Many were heartbroken to learn that the talented Mexican artists had gotten into a car accident. However, they were also pleased to hear that they were keeping well. A few supportive comments on their Instagram page read:

Netizens react to the Grupo Duelo’s accident (Image via Instagram)

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo runs from February 8 until February 25 at the Fairgrounds. Not only do musicians perform at the same but there are also numerous carnival rides, live entertainment, food vendors, livestock shows, and more.