What happened to Henry Moss Sr.? Missing toddler Quinton Simon's grandfather found dead on the road

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Henry "Bubba" Moss Sr., the grandfather of missing toddler Quinton Simon, was found dead after a hit-and-run in Girard, Georgia.

🦦L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🦦 @iamlegacy23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #QuintonSimon | I pray today is the day he’s found. I’m ready to see an arrest, I’m ready to see justice serve. Looking at his face my heart breaks— as a mom I can’t imagine what this baby may have endured. #JusticeForQuinton #QuintonSimon | I pray today is the day he’s found. I’m ready to see an arrest, I’m ready to see justice serve. Looking at his face my heart breaks— as a mom I can’t imagine what this baby may have endured. #JusticeForQuinton twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vqsdy1o6H6

The New York Post reported that the death came roughly a month after the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who was reported missing from his Savannah home on October 5. The primary suspect in the child's alleged abduction is his 24-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, who is believed to be a drug user. However, she was not charged or arrested.

Quinton Simons' grandfather, Henry Moss Sr., was found dead on Highway 23 in Burke County

The New York Post reported that Henry Moss Sr., 61, died after pulling over on Highway 23 in Burke County due to a flat tire. He was reportedly walking back to his car when he was hit by an unknown driver who is believed to have fled the scene. The Burke County Sheriff's Office reported that no suspects have been identified in the killing as of yet.

Jimmy Wylds, Captain of the local Sherriff's Office, released a statement after the accident. He said:

"Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle."

The agency has further asked for the local's help in identifying the person driving the car and the vehicle that he was driving. The news stated:

"Sheriff Williams is offering a reward for the information that leads us to the individual responsible for this hit-and-run fatality."

The case currently remains under investigation. The Burke County Sherriff's Office reported that the death of Moss Sr. is not believed to be linked to Simon's kidnapping.

Details on the alleged abduction of Quinton Simon

After emerging as the primary suspect in the infant's disappearance, Leilani Moss accused the child's father, Henry Moss Jr., of kidnapping the child. He denied the charges, stating that he was not in Savannah at the time.

🦦L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🦦 @iamlegacy23 #QuintonSimon | Another week without finding this baby. He was not and he still not a priority for his family but— for me he is. I won’t stop until he is found and Justice is serve. Look at that face— look that smile, look those eye. I would’ve adopted him. #JusticeForQuinton #QuintonSimon | Another week without finding this baby. He was not and he still not a priority for his family but— for me he is. I won’t stop until he is found and Justice is serve. Look at that face— look that smile, look those eye. I would’ve adopted him. #JusticeForQuinton https://t.co/YjodtUS77b

In an official statement, the Chatham County Police said that Quinton Simon was presumed dead and may never be recovered. They believed that the toddler was most likely placed in a dumpster that was cleared away by waste management trucks. The police stated:

“After thousands of hours of investigating and gathering evidence, everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill and his mother, Leilani Simon, as the primary suspect in his death and disappearance."

In an October 25 interview, Leilani Simon claimed that she knew nothing about the disappearance. She said:

"We want (Quinton Simon) back in our arms, holding us. That's what we want."

She added:

"We're just hoping that he's in somebody's house and they're feeding him and maybe they wanted a baby or couldn't have a baby. Maybe they thought they were his savior. That's our best hope at this point."

The statement continued:

“We have spent two weeks digging through thousands of tons of garbage.. We knew going into this landfill search, the odds of recovering Quinton’s remains were low."

🦋 Annie 🦋 @Stand4TruthOnly @Lizzoinvestiga2 @ChathamCountyPD The child killer will be arrested when the investigation is complete. The FBI have the best in their field out in the landfill searching for #QuintonSimon 's remains. LE is working on an air tight case. These protestors screaming in a residential neighborhood accomplishes nothing. @Lizzoinvestiga2 @ChathamCountyPD The child killer will be arrested when the investigation is complete. The FBI have the best in their field out in the landfill searching for #QuintonSimon's remains. LE is working on an air tight case. These protestors screaming in a residential neighborhood accomplishes nothing.

Addressing the mother of his child, Henry Moss Jr. said:

“She’s a terrible person and she’s going to jail, or hell. She’s evil. She shouldn’t be here out in society."

He added:

“If she didn’t want him, she could have told me. I would have come and got him."

WSAV reported that along with Henry Moss Sr.'s death and Quinton Simon's disappearance, Henry Moss Jr. is also dealing with the death of his mother, who reportedly passed away last week.

