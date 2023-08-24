What happened to Imani Roberson? Husband arrested as missing Georgia woman found dead

On July 17, 2023, Imani Roberson, a Georgia mother of four, was reported missing after her mother, Clarine Andujar-White, was unable to contact her. 11 Alive reported that Imani's body was discovered on August 4, 2023, miles away from the burned car that had also been found earlier in the investigation.

Following the discovery of the body, at a press conference on August 5, 2023, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett announced that Imani's husband, Donell Anderson, was apprehended and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Disappearance of Imani Roberson

CNN reported that Imani Roberson was last spotted on July 16, 2023, in Atlanta while driving to her residence with two of her children after having dinner at her mother's place.

NBC News reported that Imani left her mother, Clarine Andujar-White's residence, at about 5:30 p.m., and her other two children, aged 11 and 9, stayed back.

According to the report by CNN, Clarine tried reaching out to her daughter several times the following day but did not receive any response. She then went to her daughter's residence in Conyers, which is situated 24 miles east of Atlanta, and found no one there.

ABC News reported that, according to Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett, investigators searched multiple residences, including the victim's home, a car, and cell phones.

According to ABC News, authorities discovered Imani's blood at the place she lived with her husband and four kids.

"Our investigation intensified and it was clear that foul play was evident in the disappearance of Imani," Sheriff Levett said.

NBC News reported that further investigation led authorities to South Fulton County, where Imani's charred car was located.

According to images presented by Imani Roberson's family to NBC News affiliate WXIA in Atlanta, burnt fragments of the white Mazda SUV were found, and a surveillance video from a neighbor's doorbell camera also revealed the car getting out of Imani's driveway the evening she went missing.

Second arrest made in the murder of Imani Roberson

ABC News reported that Donell Anderson was apprehended in an apartment in Atlanta, and another arrest was made in connection with Imani Roberson's murder.

According to the report by ABC News, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office informed that Donell's brother, Cedarius Glaze, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body, and arson.

The Sheriff's Office reported that a public defender represented Donell Anderson in an initial court appearance on August 6, 2023, though he will be getting his own lawyer. 11 Alive reported that he was denied bond.

In a press conference, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett encouraged victims of domestic violence to come forward and said:

"If there's anyone that's out here that is involved in a toxic relationship, whether you are receiving mental abuse, verbal abuse or physical abuse it is not worth keeping quiet and we need for you to step out and say something so we can end such tragedies like this. Especially tragedies like this that involves children."

All four children of Imani Roberson were reported safe and will be taken care of by her parents.