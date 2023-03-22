When was Marvin Gaye III arrested? Late singer’s son files for divorce from wife two months after domestic violence scandal

Marvin Gaye III and his wife Wendy are getting divorced two months after the latter applied for a restraining order against Marvin. Marvin has appealed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences and has requested the court to ensure that he is not ordered to pay spousal support to Wendy.

Marvin mentioned the date of separation as January 12 in the court documents, which also marks the same day he was arrested on charges of threatening Wendy.

Following his arrest, Wendy appealed for a restraining order, claiming that Marvin grabbed her by the neck and lifted her off the ground before her cousin arrived to save her. Marvin physically attacked the duo and threatened them with a gun.

Marvin Gaye III was arrested in January 2023

Marvin Gaye III is known as the son of Marvin Gaye (Image via Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Marvin Gaye III was arrested on January 12, 2023, on charges of threatening his wife, Wendy, and a cousin with a gun. Marvin pulled out his gun while he was arguing with Wendy.

Officers arrived at his home under the impression that he was there, and they told him to come out. However, he departed the area in a car following his argument with Wendy, according to neighbors.

Marvin eventually surrendered at the Sheriff's station the following day, and charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a weapon were imposed on him. Afterward, he was released on a $50,000 bond and given a protective order instructing him to stay away from his home and family members.

The police officers also met Marvin's relatives and registered an assault report. No one was reported to be injured at the time due to the argument, but paramedics and cops were spotted near the house where they were helping Wendy.

Who is Marvin Gaye III?

Marvin Gaye III was born on November 17, 1965, to Denise Gordy, who was only 16 years old at the time. He was then adopted by the late singer and songwriter Marvin Gaye and his wife, Anna Gordy. III joined a musical duo with Lou Rawls Jr. and released a single, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, in 2013.

He is the father of two sons, Marvin IV and Dylan, and became the co-executor of his father's estate at the age of 18. He was searching for a donor back in 2013 after suffering from kidney failure, and while speaking to everyone about his issues, he revealed that he had been undergoing dialysis for three years and needed a transplant.

III's father was a popular face in the music industry and gained recognition for his albums like Hello Broadway, Moods of Marvin Gaye, In the Groove, M.P.G., and more. He was shot dead by his father, Marvin Gay Sr., in April 1984, following an argument.

