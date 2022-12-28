Who did Daren Kagasoff play in The Secret Life of the American Teenager? Actor's ex-gf drops restraining order

Ouija star Daren Kagasoff's former partner Breanna Trupiano recently dismissed the restraining order she issued against him.

TMZ acquired the court documents which stated that Trupiano applied for the dismissal of the restraining order at a court in Los Angeles. The reason behind the same remains unknown.

Kagasoff stated that his lawyer had asked him to stay silent for some time and let the court do the rest of the work. Trupiano requested a restraining order after Kagasoff threatened to leak her n*de pictures, but the claims were denied by Kagasoff.

Following the dismissal of the restraining order, Kagasoff said that he will find the person responsible for the claims so that no one else has to suffer the same.

Daren Kagasoff portrayed Ricky Underwood in The Secret Life of the American Teenager

Daren Kagasoff appeared as Ricky Underwood in The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Image via Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Daren Kagasoff played the role of Ricky Underwood in the ABC Family teen drama series, The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

On the show, Underwood was one of the lead characters who was a bad boy and womanizer at Grant High School. He was born to Bob and Nora Underwood and was adopted by Sanjay and Margaret Shakur. He later married Amy Juergens in the series.

Ricky enrolled in Ulysses S. Grant High School as a teenager and joined the marching band as a drummer. A few considered Ricky selfish, materialistic, and manipulative, while others saw him as someone who aimed to bring change and work on his problems.

Ricky was romantically linked to Amy Underwood for two seasons. His next two relationships were with Adrian Lee and Grace Bowman.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager aired for five seasons with 121 episodes from July 1, 2008, to June 3, 2013. Although it initially received mixed reviews, the reception improved in the later seasons.

Breanna Trupiano made some serious accusations against Daren Kagasoff

After separating in July last year, Breanna Trupiano obtained a temporary restraining order against Daren Kagasoff.

Trupiano claimed that Kagasoff was stalking her and threatened to leak her n*de pictures and kill her. According to legal documents, Daren reportedly threw a lit cigarette in her hair.

When Breanna moved on with someone else, she filed a complaint with the cops, after which Kagasoff reportedly stopped stalking her. She later claimed that Kagasoff attempted to harass her by creating fake accounts and stalking her again.

The judge approved the restraining order and told Kagasoff to stay 100 yards away from Trupiano. Kagasoff was also restricted from contacting Trupiano anywhere.

Daren Kagasoff is well-known for his appearances on TV shows like Blue, Stalker, Red Band Society, The Village, and more. He has also played important roles in films like Trevor. His latest appearance was in the biographical war film Devotion, released this year.

