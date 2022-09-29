Who is Kaaris? French rapper taken into custody over alleged domestic violence allegations

Famous French rapper Okou Gnakouri Armand Olivier, also known as Kaaris, was recently detained on September 28 following accusations of domestic violence. Prosecutors said that he had punched his former partner.

Olivier was summoned and surrendered to Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois. Accuser Linda P.’s attorney Adrien Gabeaud said that he will be questioned later along with Linda for legal reasons. Linda is Olivier’s ex, and the duo also shares a child. Linda filed a complaint against the artist in July this year and Olivier complained too, as he claimed it was a false report.

According to Adrien, his client has been a victim of domestic violence since last year and Olivier’s lawyer Yassine Maharsi claimed that his client is innocent. Linda mentioned that Olivier became violent when he started acting distantly, making their kid upset.

Linda found out that Olivier had shifted to a new residence and when she went to find him, he kicked and punched her. He also broke her fingernails in the alleged altercation.

Linda had to take the help of crutches and wear a splint on her leg for two weeks. She even spoke about a woman who was with Kaaris but refused to help her. Meanwhile, Olivier denied her claims, saying that she conjured up the violent act out of nothing. He stated that she attempted to put some media, financial and judicial pressure on him.

Kaaris made his debut in the world of music in 2001

Kaaris is a rapper, record producer, composer, and actor (Image via Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Born on January 30, 1980, Kaaris is a popular rapper, record producer, composer, and actor. He is specifically known for his album, Or Noir, released in October 2013 under Therapy Music / AZ / Universal Music.

He grew up in Sevran, northeast of Paris. No information is available about his parents or educational background.

Olivier developed an interest in rapping in 1999 and his debut mixtape was released in 2001. He went back to Ivory Coast for some time but returned to France following political unrest. He then released a street album, 43eme Bima, in 2007, and following its release, he was signed to an independent label, French Cut Music.

Kaaris then met French rapper Booba and got his first opportunity to work on a collaboration with him, titled Criminelle League. The collaboration was included in Booba’s mixtape, Autopsie Vol. 4, released in November 2011.

The 42-year-old then released a song, Kalash, which received a positive response from critics and audiences. He was also featured on Booba’s sixth album, Futur. The album was released by Universal Music Group and featured eight new tracks that were not available in the original release.

Kaaris is known for co-writing his material along with the record producer duo, Therapy. He was later involved in some legal trouble where he was given a suspended sentence of 18 months and had to pay a fine of €50,000. This was due to a dispute with Booba which resulted in the temporary closure of Hall 1 at Paris-Orly Airport in August 2018.

