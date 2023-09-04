What happened to Ja'Kobe Queen? Authorities identify victim killed on Louisiana High School football game shooting

On Friday, September 1, a shooting at a Louisiana high school football game led to the death of 16-year-old Ja'Kobe Queen. According to WBRSO, the shooting occurred during halftime at the field of Port Allen High School, with 28-year-old Brasia Davis also getting injured in the incident.

In the wake of the incident, Louisiana authorities issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jarrettin Jackson II in connection to the shooting. Jackson is currently facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Authorities have yet to determine the 18-year-old's motive behind the shooting.

Officials describe the Ja'Kobe Queen shooting as an isolated incident

In an official press release, the West Baton Rouge School Board said that they had security concerns for the game prior to the incident. They acknowledged that due to the history of gun violence among several young people in the community, they were aware that gatherings at such football games could lead to violence. However, officials described the September 1 shooting as an isolated incident.

The school board's statement read:

"Although we had extra security at this game, it ended in a tragic incident. At this time, we ask for prayers for all involved. We will have crisis teams ready to talk with and assist our students at our high schools when classes resume on Tuesday morning. And while we do not expect any problems at schools, we will have an increased security presence at schools for the coming period."

In a separate statement, school superintendent Chandler Smith said:

"We have on-going programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers."

As reported by Fox, the shooting occurred during a game between Brusly High and Port Allen High. During halftime, Jarrettin Jackson II allegedly began firing shots into the crowd for unknown reasons.

The bullets struck Ja'Kobe Queen and Brasia Davis. The New York Post noted that in the ensuing chaos, several attendants of the game attempted to flee, allowing the suspected shooter to avoid authorities as well.

In the wake of the shooting, a helicopter descended onto the field in order to airlift the shooting victims. While Brasia Davis was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to their arm, Ja'Kobe Queen was pronounced dead by medical officials.

As of now, officials have not yet confirmed whether the shootings of Queen and Davis were targeted.

Sgt. Landon Groger discussed the incident:

"We don’t know what led up to the event and we don’t yet know if it was a targeted shooting or random, (we) want to take our time and cover this from all angles.”

The death of Ja'Kobe Queen currently remains under investigation by local authorities.