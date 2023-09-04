What did Bradley Stokes do? Man charged with murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend at domestic violence shelter  

On Sunday, September 3, 39-year-old Bradley Stokes was arrested in Columbus, Georgia, for allegedly murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Alabama. According to Alabama News, the murder occurred on Friday, September 1, after Stokes discovered that his ex-girlfriend was hiding from him in a firestation that doubled as a domestic violence shelter. The victim, 37-year-old Treasure Hennessy, was discovered by authorities with multiple stab wounds.

Trigger warning: This article concerns domestic violence and homicide, the reader's discretion is advised

According to Alabama authorities, investigators believe that Bradley Stokes had subjected Treasure Hennessy to abuse. Fearing that Hennessy would file charges against him, he allegedly murdered her in order to silence her.

Officials noted that Stokes has a violent criminal history against women. In 2008, the suspect was implicated in the fatal shooting of another former girlfriend, 21-year-old Crystal Bailey.

Bradley Stokes has a criminal history

In 2008, Bradley Stokes is said to have shot his former girlfriend Crystal L Bailey during a domestic dispute in Phenix City, Alabama. In 2010, the suspect pleaded guilty to manslaughter and federal gun charges, leading to a 16-year sentence in prison.

On June 2, 2023, after 14-years of his total sentence, Stokes was eventually released early for unknown reasons.

Soon after his release, Bradley Stokes reportedly began a relationship with Treasure Hennessy. Officials suspect that the relationship quickly became violent.

In late August, Hennessy moved out of Stokes' home and relocated to a domestic violence shelter at the Fort Mitchell Fire Station.

As reported by the Law and Crime Network, on September 1, Bradley Stokes allegedly waited near the fire station to kill Hennessy. On September 2, Hennessy's body was found within the building with multiple wounds. Noting his history of violence, authorities took Stokes into custody one day later.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor discussed the incident in a press release.

Taylor said:

“I believe that the evidence in this case will show Mr. Stokes’ motive for this crime was he felt like Ms. Hennessy was going to sign a warrant for domestic violence on him which would violate his probation and send him back to prison for the remainder of his sentence."

As noted by WRBL, on September 3, Stokes was arrested for the Alabama slaying in Columbus, Georgia. After detaining him, they noted that they had seized a knife and a car that had been linked to hennessey's murder.

In an official statement, authorities said that the suspect will be extradited back to Russell County to face the charges within the next three days.

According to Taylor, due to the fact that Stokes has already served time for murder, he could potentially face the death penalty if convicted.