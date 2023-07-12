On Saturday, July 8, Ford Next CEO Franck Louis-Victor was arrested on charges of assault and arson in a domestic dispute. According to Road and Track, the charges stem from an alleged altercation between Louis-Victor and his wife, who is listed as the co-owner of his home.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a domestic violence incident, reader discretion is advised.

The 50-year-old CEO reportedly attacked the woman with a computer tablet before setting fire to her handbags. Officials told the Detroit News that Franck Louis-Victor also allegedly slapped, headbutted, and struck his wife.

If convicted of the charges levelled against him, Franck Louis-Victor could face up to four years for the assault, and five years on the charges of arson. A Ford spokesperson said that they will not publicly comment on the incident, as it is a personal family matter. The CEO has not yet made any statements to the press.

Whole Mars Catalog @WholeMarsBlog Ford Next CEO Franck Louis-Victor was arrested last weekend on charges of arson and assault with a dangerous weapon after a domestic dispute at his home in Michigan.



Louis-Victor is accused of trying to set two high end handbags on fire. $F Ford Next CEO Franck Louis-Victor was arrested last weekend on charges of arson and assault with a dangerous weapon after a domestic dispute at his home in Michigan.Louis-Victor is accused of trying to set two high end handbags on fire. $F https://t.co/ETSNJmlOiS

All there is to know about the allegations against Franck Louis-Victor

As per ClickonDetroit, the alleged domestic violence incident occured on the morning of July 8. As the case is still in its early stages, authorities have not disclosed the root of the argument. However, it is believed that Franck Louis-Victor hit his wife and allegedly threatened her with various objects, which reportedly included a butane torch and a computer tablet. He reportedly used the butane torch to burn two of his wife's handbags, causing approximately $20,000 in damage.

After Franck Louis-Victor took the handbag away, the suspect allegedly threatened her with further violence. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities reportedly noticed that she had a cut beneath her eye, leading them to believe that the Ford Next CEO was responsible.

In the wake of the incident, Louis-Victor was presented at the 48th District Court. The suspected arsonist's probable cause hearing was scheduled for 8:45 am on July 18. The preliminary examination is expected to take place at 8:45 am on July 25.

Ford has not discussed whether the incident will impact the CEO's future with the company. A spokesperson said:

“We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters."

According to his LinkedIn page, Franck Louis-Victor has been the CEO of Ford Next since July, 2021. Prior to that, he was the Vice President of New Medias and Services Innovation at the Renault group in the Boulogne-Billancourt area of France. His page indicates that at the time of the incident, he was residing in Dearborn Michigan.

As per his profile, Louis-Victor is considered an innovator in the automobile industry. His LinkedIn page notes:

"(I work on) new, technology-forward customer experiences in various domains such as energy, supply chain, iOT, and distribution."

The name of Louis-Victor's wife has not been disclosed by authorities.

Poll : 0 votes