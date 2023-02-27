What happened to Jamie Cail? Swimmer death in Virgin Islands under investigation 

Jamie Cail, a star swimmer from New Hampshire, passed away on the island of St. John on February 21, 2023. Her death is being investigated by the police department.

The 42-year-old was found unresponsive in her apartment early in the morning by her boyfriend, whose identity has not yet been made known to the public.

Jamie Cail has won several medals and trophies for swimming, breaking some records, too. She won a silver medal at the 1998-1999 World Aquatics (formerly FINA) Swimming World Cup in Brazil.

Jamie Cail was found lying still in her apartment on February 21, 2023

Cail was found unresponsive in the house she shared with her boyfriend in New Hampshire, U.S. Virgin Islands. According to a statement by the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department, the partner “left a local bar to check on his girlfriend at their residence” at around 12:08 am. When he reached the house, he “discovered his girlfriend on the floor."

With the help of a friend, he immediately got the Pan Pacific gold medalist into a vehicle and took her to the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center.

Despite being administered CPR, Jamie Cail allegedly "succumbed to her ailment," according to the police department.

"Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment."

The police department was notified of a dead-on-arrival case by the Health Center at approximately 2:39 am. In a statement, the Virgin Islands Department said:

"This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau."

Jamie Cail was a swimming prodigy for a huge part of her life

In 1997, the teenage Cail represented the United States at the Pan Pacific Championships and won a gold medal as part of a relay race there, according to Swim Swam.

She later moved to Huntington Beach, California, and trained with the Golden West Swim Club. There, she won several high school state championships in swimming, some of which were exceptional.

Cail will be missed by family and friends alike. A family friend told WMUR:

"She was just… a very beautiful person. She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her."

She reportedly had a reputation for making friends with anyone and everyone, regardless of their age, according to people who knew and cherished her. The friend continued:

"Everyone from the, you know, older generational, local families to the younger people, everybody loved her."

Jooyoung Lee, a sociologist at the University of Toronto, said in a Twitter post that he was teammates with Jamie Cail in high school.

“She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one."

On Facebook, Jessica DeVries, who identified herself as Cail’s cousin, wrote in a comment that she is still struggling to process the tragic news.

“It is really inconceivable…I haven’t been able to wrap my mind around the reality of it yet."

Jamie Cail will be missed by many. Her investigation is underway by the Crime Investigation Bureau and there is hope to find out more about her sudden passing.

