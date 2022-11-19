What happened to Jay Randolph Jr.? Cause of death explored as popular sportscaster passes away at 53

Jay Randolph Jr., a well-known sportscaster, died on November 18 at the age of 53 after a battle with liver cancer.

Randolph Jr. was diagnosed with a terminal illness nine days ago. Following Jay's death, his former colleague and longtime friend Dave Greene set up a GoFundMe page for his funeral expenses, with the goal of raising $50,000. According to the page's description:

“I am so crushed to have to tell you that cancer has taken one of my best buddies. Jay Randolph Jr. passed away earlier today after a short, cruel battle. Jay lived an amazing life and we were all so lucky to be a part of it. Unforgettable times. I take solace in knowing he touched so many lives and made so many people laugh that there’s no way he can ever be forgotten.”

Brian Katrek @bkatrek The world lost a good one today in Jay Randolph Jr. There will never be another one like him. RIP Junior. The world lost a good one today in Jay Randolph Jr. There will never be another one like him. RIP Junior.

Arlington Lane @TheATrainShow

Thank you what you did WITH me and FOR me.

#TheATrain RIP Jay Randolph, Jr.Thank you what you did WITH me and FOR me. RIP Jay Randolph, Jr. Thank you what you did WITH me and FOR me. #TheATrain

About Jay Randolph Jr.'s cancer diagnosis

Jay Randolph Jr. lost his life to liver cancer. He revealed his illness a week ago while appearing on the show The Morning After, saying:

“On October 21 I found out that I had cancer of the liver, I believe predominantly.”

He had stated at the time that he needed a few tests and that he had been told he only had three or four months to live. Sadly, he died on November 18. Brian, Jay's brother, mentioned that his brother died peacefully and that Pathways Palliative and Hospice Care was always available to comfort him.

Brian stated that there was no suffering or pain, and that family members who traveled from out of town were able to meet Jay in time to say their goodbyes.

The Morning After co-host Tim McKernan also expressed his gratitude for Jay's revelation about liver cancer on the show.

Jay Randolph Jr. was the host of various shows

Jay Randolph Jr. was famous for his work on NBC Sports (Image via buckswope/Twitter)

Jay Randolph Jr. was born on September 19, 1934. He enrolled at The George Washington University in 1952 and joined the Delta Tau Delta International Fraternity. He started his broadcasting career in 1958 as an announcer and sports director for the Clarksburg radio station.

He played for the West Virginia Mountaineers, Dallas Cowboys, and SMU Mustangs before joining the St. Louis Rams. Randolph Jr. began his career as a staff announcer for KMOX radio in 1966 and worked as an announcer and sports director for KSD television from 1967 to 1988.

Jay Randolph Jr. gained recognition for his work on NBC Sports during the 70s and 80s, where he announced several events like the National Football League, college football, college basketball, three Olympic Games, Major League Baseball, PGA Tour, and LGPA gold, the Breeders’ Cup and the Professional Bowlers Association.

Randolph Jr. hosted the Marlins' TV pregame show from 1997 to 2000 and broadcast golf events for CNBC and The Golf Channel. In 2011, he worked as a features reporter and interviewer for Cardinals broadcasts on Fox Sports Midwest. Jay was also inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Jay is survived by his parents Jay and Sue Randolph, brother Brian, sister Rebecca, daughter Grace, son Jennings IV, and wife Amy LaBelle.

Poll : 0 votes