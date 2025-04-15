What happened to Jed the Fish? Cause of death revealed as legendary radio DJ passes away at 69

Los Angeles-based Radio DJ Jed the Fish, born Edwin Jed Fish Gould III, with a 34-year-long impactful career, passed away at 69 early Monday morning, on April 14. A note posted on Jed's official Instagram account confirmed the news:

Ad

"At 6am on April 14, the world lost one its most unique and brilliant personalities. Jed the Fish passed peacefully away in his beloved home, and the world will never be the same."

The note mentioned Jed's deceased dog, Alice:

"RIP Jed, go be with Alice."

Ad

Jed, whose legendary career took off at the KROQ-FM radio station, was diagnosed with "an aggressive form of small-cell lung cancer" in March, which caused his death Monday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the outlet, Jed was in hospice care at his Pasadena home at the time of his death. Several people who worked with Jed the Fish left their tribute under the post announcing his passing. Former KROQ broadcaster Jim "Poorman" Trenton, one of Jed's colleagues, mourned the loss:

Ad

"I lost one of my friends, colleagues and mentors."

Trenton dubbed Jed "one of #kroq greatest eat DJs".

One of Jed's friends, Paul Sinacore, penned a heartfelt obituary for the late radio DJ. He described Jed as a "pioneering voice in alternative radio, a beloved agent of chaos, and the man who made Los Angeles afternoons weirder, louder, and infinitely more interesting."

Ad

A brief look at Jed the Fish's radio run in the wake of his passing

Jed the Fish began his radio stint when he was only 16 as he joined KFAS, formerly known as KPIN-AM Casa Grande. However, he was reportedly fired from the station for a rebellious act, which broke certain rules.

Jed began working at KROQ radio station in 1978, during the early years of its inception. He joined when the company was struggling and eventually set his footing as he introduced different genres of music to the American audience.

Ad

Jed the Fish brought in alternative and punk rock artists and musical bands to the radio station, changing KROQ's course and helping aspiring bands with audience exposure.

Jed had invited renowned singers, including David Bowie, Elvis Costello, U2, The Police, Brian Eno, and Sting, on his radio show Catch of the Day. At Jed's KROQ stint, several musical bands, including Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Oingo Boingo, The Pretenders, and The Smiths, and a few others made their first radio appearances.

Ad

Ad

During his time at KROQ, Jed Gould became one of the biggest names in alternative radio. Jed worked at the radio station for 34 years before departing in 2012. The late radio DJ earned listeners' love and recognition through his unique eloquence and sense of humor.

Jed also hosted the Out of Order radio show, where he delivered the weekly Top 10 songs to listeners. His friend Paul Sinacore described Jed's approach to radio hosting in his tribute:

Ad

"He captured the zeitgeist of the alternative era, understanding that music wasn't just entertainment — it was the heartbeat of a generation. He was at the pulse of the cultural shifts happening around him, bringing listeners the soundtrack to their rebellion, their youth, and their identity."

However, Paul Sinacore humored that Jed the Fish violated several FCC rules during his "antics" at KROQ.

According to the obituary, Jed the Fish is survived by "a community of artists, misfits, and fans" who were greatly inspired by the sense of liberation he represented.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More