What happened to Joe Garcia? Cause of death explored as Uvalde shooting victim Irma Garcia’s husband passes away.

Two days after the death of fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia in a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, her husband died of a heart attack, with family members reporting that it was due to grief.

On 24 May, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother before beginning a rampage in Robb Elementary school, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults. The adult victims were Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, both teachers.

Following the attack, Mrs Garcia’s family reported that her husband, Joe Garcia, had passed away from a heart attack as he returned from placing flowers at his wife's grave.

Barbara Malmet @B52Malmet Joe Garcia was married to his high school sweetheart for 24 years, when Irma was murdered at Robb Elementary School. Joe went to bring flowers at a memorial for her. He was home a few minutes, when he had a heart attack and died. Because his heart was broken. So are ours. Joe Garcia was married to his high school sweetheart for 24 years, when Irma was murdered at Robb Elementary School. Joe went to bring flowers at a memorial for her. He was home a few minutes, when he had a heart attack and died. Because his heart was broken. So are ours.

The death of a grief-stricken husband shakes Uvalde

According to USA Today, on Thursday morning, Joe had returned home from the memorial site of his late wife Irma before collapsing from a heart attack amidst family members.

In a phone interview with USA Today, nephew John Martinez explained:

"What happened was my Uncle Joe went to go leave flowers for my Tia (Aunt) Irma, his wife, and whenever he got back, he sat down at the kitchen table with his entire family, and after 3 minutes, he just fell over. I'm told my mom was giving him chest compressions. It happened around 10 o'clock. I know my little brother was there.”

He added:

"They called the ambulance and I was told they couldn't bring him back. They took him to Uvalde Memorial Hospital. I'm not sure if they confirmed his death at the house or the hospital.”

The BBC reported that relatives of the Uvalde family had set up a GoFundMe, requesting donations for the children of the late couple. The primary organizer was Mrs. Garcia’s cousin, Debra Austin, who collected $1.6m even though her initial goal was only $10,000.

She wrote on the page:

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart”

john martinez ❤️‍🔥 @fuhknjo Hello everyone. Thank you so much for your support during this unimaginable time. Moving forward,we are going to turn incoming donations off on this fundraiser and continue to raise funds for our family on this fundraiser only. i’m sorry for the confusion: gofundme.com/f/joe-irma-gar… Hello everyone. Thank you so much for your support during this unimaginable time. Moving forward,we are going to turn incoming donations off on this fundraiser and continue to raise funds for our family on this fundraiser only. i’m sorry for the confusion: gofundme.com/f/joe-irma-gar…

As the investigation continues to reveal the victims of the Uvalde Elementary school massacre, leaders and citizens in America continue to condemn the culture of mass shootings in the country, with NPR reporting that there have been 27 school shootings this year alone. The attack in Uvalde now stands as the largest school shooting in the history of Texas.

More about the couple Irma and Joe Garcia

john martinez ❤️‍🔥 @fuhknjo My Tia Irma and Joe garcia were high school sweethearts and leave behind 4 beautiful children, their ages being 23, 19, 15 and the youngest only being 13 years old, no child should have to go through this, my heart breaks for them My Tia Irma and Joe garcia were high school sweethearts and leave behind 4 beautiful children, their ages being 23, 19, 15 and the youngest only being 13 years old, no child should have to go through this, my heart breaks for them

In an interview with the US Today, the couple’s nephew John Martinez claimed that they were loving, hardworking people from a close-knit family. Joe and Irma Garcia had been married for 24 years, with their relationship beginning in high school.

John Martinez said:

"My Tio (Uncle) Joe would work extra hours just to provide for his family. They really are a true American family. They instilled great values and morals in their kids."

On the other hand, Irma Garcia had been a teacher for 23 years. On her school profile, she stated that she loved music, country cruises, and hosting BBQs with her husband.

In a conversation with the New York Times, Martinez said that officers found Mrs. Garcia shielding students when she died. Martinez said:

“She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero.”

The couple leaves behind four children, one of whom is a US marine.

