Who was Irma Garcia? Family launches GoFundMe campaign as second adult victim of Texas school shooting is identified

Veteran teacher and mother-of-four, Irma Garcia, 46, has been identified as the second adult victim of the Texas Elementary school tragedy. The massacre took away 19 young children and two adult teachers. Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles have been identified as the two teachers killed in the shooting.
Reportedly, the fourth-grade teacher, Irma Garcia’s death was confirmed by her family Wednesday morning. Her family has launched a GoFundMe campaign post her demise in need of financial aid for her funeral. Steven Martinez is organizing the fundraiser, and the page reads,
“Irma Garica. A wife and mother to 4 children. Sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality. A wonderful fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary that was a victim in a Texas school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero. We love you so much Irma. The Martinez Family. The money will be used for any expenses needed for the funeral and for the family needs.”
Following Garcia’s untimely death, her nephew took to social media to express his feelings,
“My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in your prayers, IRMA GARCIA is her name and she died a hero. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.”
Looking back into the life of Irma Garcia, who died in the Texas massacre
Irma Garcia has been an instructor at Robb Elementary School, Texas, for 23 years. She is married to Joe Garcia, and they have 4 children. She loved to host BBQs with her family, listen to music, and used to take country cruises to Concan.
According to her school profile, she was chosen as a finalist for a Trinity University prize that rewards excellence in teaching in 2019. She was one of 19 San Antonio-area instructors to be selected.
Garcia has been a co-teacher for 5 years now with Ms. Eva Mireles, the first identified adult fatality in the Texas mass shooting.
Mireles was a bilingual and special education teacher who served at Robb Elementary School, Texas. According to sources, Mr. Ruben Ruiz, husband of Eva Mireles, works for the school district's police force, investigating the incident.
In a Facebook post, her aunt, Ms. Lydia Martinez Delgado, expressed her sorrow for her niece and asked for prayers for her family and the entire region of Uvalde.
Identities of children who passed away
On Wednesday, while the identities of the children who died in the shooting were still being revealed, the deaths of Uziyah, nine, and Xavier, 10, were the first to be verified by their families on the day of the incident.
Uziyah’s grandfather Manny Renfro grieved for the loss of his dear one, calling him,
“The sweetest little boy I have ever known.”
Xavier Javier, 10, was the first victim of the Texas mass shooting identified by his family. Immediately after the tragedy, his cousin, Laura Mejia, took to her social media handle asking for help finding the young boy because his family failed to contact him. She later released an update confirming his death.
Amerie Jo was also identified as one of the victims. Angel Garza, father of Jo, told sources that she recently turned 10 on May 10. He took to his social handle and expressed his feelings. The post reads,
“Thankyou everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love your Amerie Jo.”
People’s reactions mourning the loss of Irma Garcia, who died as a hero
Since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which took the lives of 20 children and six adults, Tuesday's massacre is the bloodiest in almost a decade. Victims include 19 young children, two adult instructors, and one of them was Irma Garcia, who sacrificed her life dauntlessly. Following the courageous act and unfortunate death of Garcia, several people took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences:
In the wake of this incident, politicians in the USA are urged to relook their arms and ammunition policy. Repeatedly, schoolchildren are being harmed due to unchecked rules and regulations.