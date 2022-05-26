Who was Irma Garcia? Family launches GoFundMe campaign as second adult victim of Texas school shooting is identified

Veteran teacher and mother-of-four, Irma Garcia, 46, has been identified as the second adult victim of the Texas Elementary school tragedy. The massacre took away 19 young children and two adult teachers. Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles have been identified as the two teachers killed in the shooting.

Reportedly, the fourth-grade teacher, Irma Garcia’s death was confirmed by her family Wednesday morning. Her family has launched a GoFundMe campaign post her demise in need of financial aid for her funeral. Steven Martinez is organizing the fundraiser, and the page reads,

“Irma Garica. A wife and mother to 4 children. Sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality. A wonderful fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary that was a victim in a Texas school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero. We love you so much Irma. The Martinez Family. The money will be used for any expenses needed for the funeral and for the family needs.”

Following Garcia’s untimely death, her nephew took to social media to express his feelings,

“My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in your prayers, IRMA GARCIA is her name and she died a hero. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.”

john martinez ❤️‍🔥 @fuhknjo My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed. My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed. https://t.co/2XpdJA0q8x

Looking back into the life of Irma Garcia, who died in the Texas massacre

Ms. Eva Mireles (left) and Irma Garcia (right) sacrificed their lives at the Texas mass school shooting (Image via Twitter)

Irma Garcia has been an instructor at Robb Elementary School, Texas, for 23 years. She is married to Joe Garcia, and they have 4 children. She loved to host BBQs with her family, listen to music, and used to take country cruises to Concan.

According to her school profile, she was chosen as a finalist for a Trinity University prize that rewards excellence in teaching in 2019. She was one of 19 San Antonio-area instructors to be selected.

Garcia has been a co-teacher for 5 years now with Ms. Eva Mireles, the first identified adult fatality in the Texas mass shooting.

Mireles was a bilingual and special education teacher who served at Robb Elementary School, Texas. According to sources, Mr. Ruben Ruiz, husband of Eva Mireles, works for the school district's police force, investigating the incident.

In a Facebook post, her aunt, Ms. Lydia Martinez Delgado, expressed her sorrow for her niece and asked for prayers for her family and the entire region of Uvalde.

Identities of children who passed away

On Wednesday, while the identities of the children who died in the shooting were still being revealed, the deaths of Uziyah, nine, and Xavier, 10, were the first to be verified by their families on the day of the incident.

Uziyah’s grandfather Manny Renfro grieved for the loss of his dear one, calling him,

“The sweetest little boy I have ever known.”

Alexa Farrell @AlexaNFarrell TEXAS VICTIM: Uziyah Garcia (8 years old): His grandfather calling him "The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known" TEXAS VICTIM: Uziyah Garcia (8 years old): His grandfather calling him "The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known" https://t.co/d4Pw4vgeA1

Xavier Javier, 10, was the first victim of the Texas mass shooting identified by his family. Immediately after the tragedy, his cousin, Laura Mejia, took to her social media handle asking for help finding the young boy because his family failed to contact him. She later released an update confirming his death.

Xavier Javier, 10, was the first victim identified amongst 19 other young fatalities (Image via Twitter)

Amerie Jo was also identified as one of the victims. Angel Garza, father of Jo, told sources that she recently turned 10 on May 10. He took to his social handle and expressed his feelings. The post reads,

“Thankyou everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love your Amerie Jo.”

Mireya Villarreal @ABCMireya

“Thank you everyone for the prayers & help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo” 🏽 Angel Garza confirms death:“Thank you everyone for the prayers & help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo” Angel Garza confirms death:“Thank you everyone for the prayers & help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo” 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O9Vu0ThPyF

People’s reactions mourning the loss of Irma Garcia, who died as a hero

Since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which took the lives of 20 children and six adults, Tuesday's massacre is the bloodiest in almost a decade. Victims include 19 young children, two adult instructors, and one of them was Irma Garcia, who sacrificed her life dauntlessly. Following the courageous act and unfortunate death of Garcia, several people took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences:

Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts Uvalde teachers Eva Mireles, a bilingual special education teacher, and Irma Garcia, a mother-of-four, died trying to save students from gun violence. They were forced to stand up to a gunman because GOP Senators have refused to stand up to the gun lobby. independent.co.uk/news/world/ame… Uvalde teachers Eva Mireles, a bilingual special education teacher, and Irma Garcia, a mother-of-four, died trying to save students from gun violence. They were forced to stand up to a gunman because GOP Senators have refused to stand up to the gun lobby. independent.co.uk/news/world/ame… https://t.co/xlEf3o7sBf

Natasha ⚯͛ @ndelriego Irma Garcia. She taught 4th grade and was in her 23rd year of teaching. She died trying to protect her students.



She was married for 24 years and had 4 children. Irma Garcia. She taught 4th grade and was in her 23rd year of teaching. She died trying to protect her students.She was married for 24 years and had 4 children. https://t.co/VJL51ywYvp

° @MISKEENNGGA

both teachers at

who died trying to save students

#Uvalde #StopGunViolence #RIP Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia wereboth teachers at #RobbElementary who died trying to save students Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia were both teachers at #RobbElementary who died trying to save students 💔 #Uvalde #StopGunViolence #RIP https://t.co/5WLSBLanLT

sara lee @sexualbutte #GunControlNow #PrayersForUvalde IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. She died protecting her students in the classroom!! God this is so heartbreaking!! && keeps getting worse. #EndGunViolence IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. She died protecting her students in the classroom!! God this is so heartbreaking!! && keeps getting worse. #EndGunViolence #GunControlNow #PrayersForUvalde https://t.co/VNJXYh1f4l

Natalie Arias, M.Ed. @natariastx Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia were two of the greatest teachers Uvalde, TX has ever known. Their classroom was full of fun, growth, giggles, teamwork, and, most of all, love. Their legacy will live in the hearts of our community forever. #uvaldestrong Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia were two of the greatest teachers Uvalde, TX has ever known. Their classroom was full of fun, growth, giggles, teamwork, and, most of all, love. Their legacy will live in the hearts of our community forever. #uvaldestrong https://t.co/Es95ZIURUi

Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut @jschildkraut80 #EndGunViolence Yesterday, #RobbElementary teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia made the ultimate sacrifice while trying to save their students. They laid down their lives to protect their little ones. Teachers should not have to die in their classrooms. Say their names. #Uvalde Yesterday, #RobbElementary teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia made the ultimate sacrifice while trying to save their students. They laid down their lives to protect their little ones. Teachers should not have to die in their classrooms. Say their names. #Uvalde #EndGunViolence https://t.co/LkC29n6nIk

Ryan Shead @RyanShead This is Irma Garcia, 4th grade Teacher of the Year at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.



She lost her life during the attack today. This is Irma Garcia, 4th grade Teacher of the Year at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. She lost her life during the attack today. https://t.co/mPPHm9Dx8Q

Joey.mtz @Joeymtz4 ‍ My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed. My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed.❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/zM54TbooZZ

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

-Eva Mireles was killed trying to protect her students

-Jose Flores was a 4th grader who “loved going to school”

-Irma Garcia was also seen trying to protect her students

#Uvalde

huffpost.com/entry/texas-sc… -Amerie Jo Garza was a model student who called 911 during the shooting-Eva Mireles was killed trying to protect her students-Jose Flores was a 4th grader who “loved going to school”-Irma Garcia was also seen trying to protect her students -Amerie Jo Garza was a model student who called 911 during the shooting-Eva Mireles was killed trying to protect her students -Jose Flores was a 4th grader who “loved going to school”-Irma Garcia was also seen trying to protect her students #Uvaldehuffpost.com/entry/texas-sc… https://t.co/IYcOxGqysq

Mikaya Thurmond @TheMikaya Today, I refuse to give publicity to the monster who killed 21 innocent people. Instead, let's talk about these two teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia who died yesterday using their bodies to shield their students from gunfire. They will be remembered as HEROES. Today, I refuse to give publicity to the monster who killed 21 innocent people. Instead, let's talk about these two teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia who died yesterday using their bodies to shield their students from gunfire. They will be remembered as HEROES. https://t.co/WAo79uiPYl

Shawn Reynolds @ShawnReynolds_

TEACHERS: Eva Mireles (left) with Irma Garcia (right)

Garcia's son says police told him she shielded the students with her own body.

[📸: Robb Elementary Facebook] 🧵PHOTOS of #Uvalde , TX #RobbElementaryschool shooting victims @NBCNews has verified so far:TEACHERS: Eva Mireles (left) with Irma Garcia (right)Garcia's son says police told him she shielded the students with her own body.[📸: Robb Elementary Facebook] 🧵PHOTOS of #Uvalde, TX #RobbElementaryschool shooting victims @NBCNews has verified so far: TEACHERS: Eva Mireles (left) with Irma Garcia (right)Garcia's son says police told him she shielded the students with her own body. [📸: Robb Elementary Facebook] https://t.co/3OVDB3yfzk

In the wake of this incident, politicians in the USA are urged to relook their arms and ammunition policy. Repeatedly, schoolchildren are being harmed due to unchecked rules and regulations.

