Who did Kathy Lamkin play in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Tributes pour in as actress dies aged 74

American actress Kathy Lamkin recently passed away at the age of 74. The Texas native died on April 4 after a short illness.
The Linda McAlister Talent agency announced the news in a statement that read:
“Kathy was immensely talented and such a kind and funny soul. She lives on in the great roles that she so creatively and uniquely brought to life. How amazing to have known this incredible person.”
Kathy Lamkin’s character in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Kathy Lamkin played the role of the Tea Lady in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The character first appeared in the reboot of the Texas Chainsaw franchise, released in 2003.
Lamkin reprised her role in the 2006 prequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. The character’s name remains unknown to this day.
The Tea Lady was a dark-haired woman in her 40s who was morbidly obese. She lived in the town of Fuller in Travis County, Texas, in the 1960s and 70s. It is possible that she may have been a member of the Hewitt family or an associate.
It seems like she was aware of the Hewitt family’s distasteful practices but never revealed anything.
The Tea Lady was seen in the company of Henrietta Hewitt and Luda May Hewitt. She visited the Hewitt residence in 1969 when one of their victims, Dean, pushed her against the door to block Tommy Hewitt from pursuing him.
She visited Henrietta’s trailer a few years later when a woman named Erin began pounding on the door, asking for help.
The character was created by director Marcus Nispel and screenwriter Scott Kosar. She loved chocolate and cooed when she heard that Luda May liked to add coconut to her chocolate recipes.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Kathy Lamkin's death:
As mentioned earlier, Lamkin gained recognition for her role as the Tea Lady in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.
She also appeared in other films like Waiting for Guffman, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Heartbreak, Welcome to the Rileys, and Sweetwater.
Additionally, Lamkin had temporary roles in TV series like Malcolm in the Middle, Medium, Bones, My Name Is Earl, and more.
The actress was born on December 10, 1947, and attended Texas Women’s University and Central Missouri State University, earning her master’s degree. She started commuting between Houston and Los Angeles in 2002 to boost her acting career.
Lamkin taught theater at Codwell Elementary School in Houston. She also created and ran the Unicorn School of Acting and its performing wing, USA Theatre, in Pearland.
Lamkin is survived by her husband Stephen, children Kati and Greg, and grandchildren Benjamin and Morgan.