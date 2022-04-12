Who did Kathy Lamkin play in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Tributes pour in as actress dies aged 74

American actress Kathy Lamkin recently passed away at the age of 74. The Texas native died on April 4 after a short illness.

The Linda McAlister Talent agency announced the news in a statement that read:

“Kathy was immensely talented and such a kind and funny soul. She lives on in the great roles that she so creatively and uniquely brought to life. How amazing to have known this incredible person.”

Judith Grohmann🇦🇹🇪🇺 @EmmaPeel_Knight

74 Jahre alt

US-Schauspielerin aus Texas, bekannt für ihre Rolle in »No Country for Old Men« + als mysteriöse Tea Lady in 2 »Texas Chainsaw Massacre«-Filmen 2003 und 2006.

independent.co.uk/arts-entertain…

hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… RIP Kathy Lamkin74 Jahre altUS-Schauspielerin aus Texas, bekannt für ihre Rolle in »No Country for Old Men« + als mysteriöse Tea Lady in 2 »Texas Chainsaw Massacre«-Filmen 2003 und 2006. RIP Kathy Lamkin 74 Jahre alt US-Schauspielerin aus Texas, bekannt für ihre Rolle in »No Country for Old Men« + als mysteriöse Tea Lady in 2 »Texas Chainsaw Massacre«-Filmen 2003 und 2006.independent.co.uk/arts-entertain…hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n…

Anders Holmes @fabricius91



#RIP Just saw that actress Kathy Lamkin has passed away. You may remember her as The Tea Lady from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake and as the Desert Aire Manager from No Country Old Men where she really held her own against Javier Bardem. Also appeared in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Just saw that actress Kathy Lamkin has passed away. You may remember her as The Tea Lady from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake and as the Desert Aire Manager from No Country Old Men where she really held her own against Javier Bardem. Also appeared in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang#RIP https://t.co/ziSEOO5H4V

Kathy Lamkin’s character in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Kathy Lamkin played the role of the Tea Lady in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The character first appeared in the reboot of the Texas Chainsaw franchise, released in 2003.

Lamkin reprised her role in the 2006 prequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. The character’s name remains unknown to this day.

Kathy Lamkin was mostly popular for her appearance as Tea Lady in The Texas Chainsaw franchise (Image via E. Charbonneau/Getty Images)

The Tea Lady was a dark-haired woman in her 40s who was morbidly obese. She lived in the town of Fuller in Travis County, Texas, in the 1960s and 70s. It is possible that she may have been a member of the Hewitt family or an associate.

It seems like she was aware of the Hewitt family’s distasteful practices but never revealed anything.

The Tea Lady was seen in the company of Henrietta Hewitt and Luda May Hewitt. She visited the Hewitt residence in 1969 when one of their victims, Dean, pushed her against the door to block Tommy Hewitt from pursuing him.

She visited Henrietta’s trailer a few years later when a woman named Erin began pounding on the door, asking for help.

The character was created by director Marcus Nispel and screenwriter Scott Kosar. She loved chocolate and cooed when she heard that Luda May liked to add coconut to her chocolate recipes.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Kathy Lamkin's death:

DelDjango @DjangoDelrio96 The 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and it's 2006 prequel The Beginning were some of the best adaptations in the Texas Chainsaw franchise ever and it's always sad to hear when another dear cast member has passed away, RIP kathy lamkin #horror The 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and it's 2006 prequel The Beginning were some of the best adaptations in the Texas Chainsaw franchise ever and it's always sad to hear when another dear cast member has passed away, RIP kathy lamkin #horror https://t.co/Q134fJayVJ

ℂoηs†aη†iηe ✊🏿🇺🇦 @K0nstantine1313



#RIP Sad to hear about Kathy Lamkin. I know she's had some more memorable roles, but her guest role in the 1st episode of season 3 of #Niptuck as Momma Boone is still an episode of television that lives rent free in my head. Sad to hear about Kathy Lamkin. I know she's had some more memorable roles, but her guest role in the 1st episode of season 3 of #Niptuck as Momma Boone is still an episode of television that lives rent free in my head.#RIP

ᴄʜʀɪꜱᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ ɢʀɪꜰꜰɪᴛʜꜱ @Griff_est88 RIP to the "Oh my my my my my" tea lady, Kathy Lamkin from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake.



God knows how often that line was blurted out by my mates after sneaking into the cinema into see this in High School RIP to the "Oh my my my my my" tea lady, Kathy Lamkin from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake.God knows how often that line was blurted out by my mates after sneaking into the cinema into see this in High School https://t.co/gyb530ckKg

Dementia Von Grimm @Dementia_Grimm



R.I.P to the actress Kathy Lamkin, best known as the Tea Lady from the truly great remake of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre : The Beginning".

I absolutely loved her character Sad newsR.I.P to the actress Kathy Lamkin, best known as the Tea Lady from the truly great remake of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre : The Beginning".I absolutely loved her character Sad news R.I.P to the actress Kathy Lamkin, best known as the Tea Lady from the truly great remake of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre : The Beginning".I absolutely loved her character 💜 https://t.co/4ykK5RZ8yh

John Squires @FreddyInSpace Sad to hear that Kathy Lamkin, who played "Tea Lady" in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake as well as The Beginning, has passed away at 74. The side characters add so much local texture to those movies. Incredibly memorable character, even with such a small role. Sad to hear that Kathy Lamkin, who played "Tea Lady" in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake as well as The Beginning, has passed away at 74. The side characters add so much local texture to those movies. Incredibly memorable character, even with such a small role. https://t.co/PsRVKGu9Tv

Jenelle Riley @jenelleriley

backstage.com/magazine/artic… Sad to hear of the passing of Kathy Lamkin, who stole NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN. Javier Bardem once told me of their scene: "You can't tell whether she frightens him or he falls in love with her — if he's going to kiss her or kill her.'" Sad to hear of the passing of Kathy Lamkin, who stole NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN. Javier Bardem once told me of their scene: "You can't tell whether she frightens him or he falls in love with her — if he's going to kiss her or kill her.'"backstage.com/magazine/artic…

nemanja @nemanjaYVR Kathy Lamkin is in No Country for Old Men for less than a minute, but she makes such an indelible impression that every single person can recall her exact delivery of "Did you not hear me, we can't give out no information about our residents". Anton Chigurh never stood a chance Kathy Lamkin is in No Country for Old Men for less than a minute, but she makes such an indelible impression that every single person can recall her exact delivery of "Did you not hear me, we can't give out no information about our residents". Anton Chigurh never stood a chance https://t.co/Fxdn6k4Lw1

Sumner @diamondlass99 ‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ star Kathy Lamkin dies at 74. Lamkin, who snagged a SAG award for the Coen Brothers’ existential 2007 thriller, passed away following a short illness, her family told Deadline. ‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ star Kathy Lamkin dies at 74. Lamkin, who snagged a SAG award for the Coen Brothers’ existential 2007 thriller, passed away following a short illness, her family told Deadline.😢 https://t.co/rI74HvzCe1

As mentioned earlier, Lamkin gained recognition for her role as the Tea Lady in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

She also appeared in other films like Waiting for Guffman, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Heartbreak, Welcome to the Rileys, and Sweetwater.

Additionally, Lamkin had temporary roles in TV series like Malcolm in the Middle, Medium, Bones, My Name Is Earl, and more.

The actress was born on December 10, 1947, and attended Texas Women’s University and Central Missouri State University, earning her master’s degree. She started commuting between Houston and Los Angeles in 2002 to boost her acting career.

Lamkin taught theater at Codwell Elementary School in Houston. She also created and ran the Unicorn School of Acting and its performing wing, USA Theatre, in Pearland.

Lamkin is survived by her husband Stephen, children Kati and Greg, and grandchildren Benjamin and Morgan.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh