What happened to Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley? Construction executive brothers killed in Canadian avalanche

On Monday, January 23, Pennsylvania brothers Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley died in an avalanche during a skiing trip in British Columbia, Canada.

According to the New York Post, Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley, ages 59 and 57, were on a guided heli-skiing trip with a guide from Canadian Mountain Holidays (CMH). The Daily Voice reported that there was an avalanche at CMH Nomads near Mount McCrae outside of Revelstoke after 2'o clock.

By approximately 2:46 pm, the CMH guide was partially buried under snow, while Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were fully buried. Though the guide is currently out of danger, the Kinsley brothers were pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital.

The brothers held positions in the Kinsley construction companies based in York, Pennsylvania. Jonathan Kinsley was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises, the parent company of Kinsley Construction and Kinsley Properties. Timothy Kinsley was president of Kinsley Properties, the branch of the Kinsley construction empire focused on real estate development.

Officials and community members respond to the deaths of Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley

In an official statement, Rob Rohn, President of Canadian Mountain Holidays, addressed the deaths of the Kinsley brothers.

Rohn wrote:

“It is impossible to put into words the sorrow that we feel and the sadness that is shared by our guests, their families and all of our staff."

The Kinsley family also released a statement in tribute to the two brothers.

The statement read:

“Our entire Kinsley family is still processing this heartbreaking news of their deaths and respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

In his statement, former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf noted the Kinsley family's influence in York County.

"The Kinsley family has been pillar in York County. Tim and Jon gave generously to many causes to better the community."

The York Revolution, a baseball team partially founded by the Kinsley family, also mourned the brothers.

"The Kinsley family is a founding member of the Revolution community ownership group, and we are shocked to hear of this loss to York. Tim and Jon, along with the entire Kinsley family, are a testament to community entrepreneurship, leadership, and commitment. Tim and Jon will be very sorely missed."

In another statement, US Rep. Scott Perry also acknowledged the legacy of the brothers:

"Just heartbroken to learn that our dear friends and wonderful York business leaders Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, were killed after being caught in an avalanche near Revelstoke, British Columbia."

The statement continued:

"It is absolutely impossible to put words to this, but please join me in sending love, strength, and prayers to their families, colleagues, and friends as they celebrate their lives and mourn their deaths. RIP, gentlemen, you will be deeply missed."

CBS reported that the British Columbia coroner's service is leading the investigation into the brothers' deaths.

