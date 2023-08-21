What happened to Joseph Whaley? Officials identify marine killed in live fire training in Camp Pendleton

On Friday, August 18, US marine Joseph Whaley was killed while training in Camp Pendleton, a military base in San Diego County, California. Whaley reportedly died from injuries sustained during a night time live-fire training exercise. While the death was announced on Friday, authorities only released Whaley's name to the public after his family was notified of the incident.

According to the New York Post, Joseph Whaley was a native of Columbia, Tennessee. He joined the Marines in May 2022, after he graduated from Columbia High School.

Whaley's death currently remains under police investigation. Officials have not yet identified the exact cause.

Joseph Whaley's brief career in the Marines

As per The New York Post, Joseph Whaley had been in contact with Marine Recruiter Sgt. Blake Inlow since he was in high school. After joining the Marines in May 2022, Whaley was assigned to the School of Infantry West. As per ABC, the course Whaley was taking focused primarily on reconnaissance and combat.

In the past, Joseph Whaley had trained as a rifleman at the US Marine Corps Scool of Infantry East, based in a camp in Lejeune, North Carolina. He also did his basic recruit training on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. Whaley's official occupation in the Marines was 0300 infantry student.

The official Marines website details the challenges of the rigorous course:

"During these 13 weeks of intense battles, it is not enough to simply endure, you must prevail. Pushing through surrender’s pull. Pulling together to prevent all from falling apart. Tapping into the purpose that brought you here, to win for the Nation you fight for"

Fox reported that at the time of his death, Whaley was in the fourth week of a basic 13-week course. In a statement released by the Marines, Major Joshua J Pena described the course as entry level.

The Marines have stated that they are working with external investigators to probe the matter.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing and the command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts. SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time,” the statemnet read.

After Joseph Whaley's death, the Marines sent personnel to notify the victim's family in Columbia, Tennessee. The Marines also announced that if required, Marines in Camp Pendleton can reach out to select officials for support.

As per NPR, Whaley is one of approximately 60 Marines who have died during training in the last 5 years alone.