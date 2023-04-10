What happened to Justin Owen? Internet slams circulation of crash video as race car driver is killed at 26

Sprint car racer Justin Owen passed away on Saturday night following a fatal car crash. The 26-year-old was competing in the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event that was being held in the Lawrenceburg Speedway. Competition organizers have since canceled the remainder of the race following the crash. A video of the tragedy was uploaded on social media as well. Fans of the athlete have since requested the people who are circulating the clip to take it down in respect to Owen’s friends and family.

The USAC released a statement following Justin Owen’s passing. They said:

“USAC expresses its deepest condolences to Justin’s family, team and many friends throughout the racing community.”

The event was called after a qualifying incident involving Harrison, Ohio’s Justin Owen.



Tonight's USAC @AMSOILINC Sprint Car National Championship event at Indiana's @BurgSpeedway has been canceled. The event was called after a qualifying incident involving Harrison, Ohio's Justin Owen. More information will be available soon.

The racer’s car struck an outside wall, resulting in the vehicle flipping several times during the third turn in the qualifying race. According to the event’s official Twitter account, the race was red flagged, better known as too dangerous to continue, following the fatal crash around 6:25 pm.

Following his death, his fiancée Kenzie Knapp took to Facebook to update her profile picture to an image of the two kissing. She wrote in the caption- “I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Owen's fiancée Kenzie Knapp changed her Facebook profile picture to the two of them, following the former's death (Image via Facebook)

Netizens respond to video of Justin Owen’s fatal crash going viral

Internet users were immensely disturbed when they watched the video of the young athlete fatally crashing. Many found it disrespectful and pleaded with those uploading the video to take it down. A few people said in response to the video:

Kelly Young @KellyYoung1107 @putterthrow If you were a true racer and human being please remove this. @putterthrow If you were a true racer and human being please remove this.

Wyatt Hubbard @motherhubbard_4 @putterthrow Everyone please report this tweet until it is taken down. @putterthrow Everyone please report this tweet until it is taken down.

Ted Harbaugh @TedHarbaugh41 @putterthrow As a crew member of a driver killed in a crash, please in consideration of his family take the crash video down. @putterthrow As a crew member of a driver killed in a crash, please in consideration of his family take the crash video down.

RowdyN8tion @YaBoiiiMarcus18 @putterthrow Please take this down. Justin actually passed away. @putterthrow Please take this down. Justin actually passed away.

PS5TrophyHunter_9 @PS5_Gamerman_9 @putterthrow Take the video of Justin Owen off twitter please respect family and friends @putterthrow Take the video of Justin Owen off twitter please respect family and friends

Racing world pays tribute to Justin Owen

Tony Stewart Racing was the first among many in the racing world to pay tribute to Justin Owen and share their condolences with Owen's family on social media. The race team said:

“It’s never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we’re not promised tomorrow. Keeping the family, friends and fans of Justin Owen in our prayers. We’re so sorry for your loss.”

Lawrenceburg Speedway also released a statement on Sunday morning:

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe also sent his condolences to Owen’s family in a tweet:

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 Ended up 7th tonight banging the boards, had a lot of fun and appreciated the opportunity.



Post race I learned about the passing of Justin Owen, raced against Justin quite a bit in sprint cars. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Ended up 7th tonight banging the boards, had a lot of fun and appreciated the opportunity. Post race I learned about the passing of Justin Owen, raced against Justin quite a bit in sprint cars. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. https://t.co/losYQ36rU0

Brady Bacon, a four-time USAC sprint champion said:

“All racers are part of a big family and he will be missed.”

Brady Bacon @BradyBacon Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to Justin Owen’s family and friends. All racers are part of a big family and he will be missed. Godspeed. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to Justin Owen’s family and friends. All racers are part of a big family and he will be missed. Godspeed. https://t.co/XjLGRhHx7A

Everything to know about Justin Owen

The Harrison, Ohio-native is a long-time race car driver who has been a reigning champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway with two wins and a title in 2022. He won his first ever crown last year by racing at the 3/8- mile dirt oval.

Among his other achievements, Owen won the Dick Gaines Memorial as well. In 2019, he bagged three wins, including one at the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series in the Pennsylvania Lernerville Speedway, the Paragon Speedway in Indiana and another win at Lawrenceburg’s Night of Champions event.

