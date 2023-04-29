What happened to Katelyn Markham? Incident explored as missing Ohio woman's fiance charged with murder

34-year-old John Carter was indicted for the slaying of his fiancée Katelyn Markham back in 2011. On August 13, 2011, Markham, who was then a 21-year-old art student, went missing from her townhome in Cincinnati’s Fairfield. The next evening, she was reported missing by John Carter.

He claimed that Katelyn’s purse and keys were at her residence, but her cell phone was missing. New details have been revealed in the case after many years of investigation. The details were uncovered on Tuesday and are related to how Butler County prosecutors revived the tragic murder case of Katelyn Markham.

Dave Markham, Katelyn’s father stated that he wasn’t surprised by John Carter’s arrest on March 22 and further added that he had always suspected him for his daughter’s death. Details have been unearthed after a search was done at Carter’s homes including the one where Katelyn Markham died.

John Carter was arrested on March 22 for allegedly murdering his fiancée Katelyn Markham almost a decade back

Several details about Katelyn Markam’s tragic murder case were uncovered on Tuesday. In 2011, Markham disappeared and was found dead. Law enforcement officials arrested and charged her fiancé almost a decade after the tragic incident. Dave Markham, Katelyn’s father said:

“I wasn’t surprised. I think some people were surprised. I’m disappointed that it took 11 1/2 years and that he got to be free, decide what he was going to wear that day, or do whatever he was going to do that day. And Katelyn did not have that opportunity.”

Many members of the community, including Dave Markham, looked for the missing girl shortly after she disappeared. However, Katelyn Markham could not be traced. Ultimately, in April 2013, her remains were discovered in Indiana, in an area that was on the way to Carter’s father’s property.

James F. Bogen @attorneybogen The affidavit for the search warrant in the Katelyn Markham murder case has been unsealed. It shows that as I predicted on the Bill Cunningham show last month, there's a lot more to the case than the poetry that prosecutors say was written by the defendant.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The affidavit for the search warrant in the Katelyn Markham murder case has been unsealed. It shows that as I predicted on the Bill Cunningham show last month, there's a lot more to the case than the poetry that prosecutors say was written by the defendant.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iv4H1suR6K

According to an investigator’s affidavit that was revealed recently, Katelyn’s remains were wrapped in dark-colored plastic construction material. Law enforcement officials claimed that Carter possibly got the material at one of his residences. They also noticed red vertical scratches on John Carter’s neck on Aug 14, 2011. He allegedly gave two versions of how he got the scratches.

A friend of Katelyn stated that he felt she was not acting her usual self the last time he saw her

One of Katelyn’s friends reportedly told investigating officers that he saw her at her townhome on August 13, 2011. He further mentioned that Katelyn Markham looked “distant and not her typically bubbly self.” Additionally, he took a polygraph test in January 2021. According to investigators,

“That exam indicated (he) gave truthful responses when he denied knowledge of or involvement in the disappearance and death of Katelyn Markham.”

Quinlan Bentley @Quinlan_Bentley Recently unsealed court documents detail how investigators tied John Carter to the killing of his fiancée, Katelyn Markham. A search warrant says Carter gave “deceptive responses” when answering questions about her disappearance. More coming. @Enquirer Recently unsealed court documents detail how investigators tied John Carter to the killing of his fiancée, Katelyn Markham. A search warrant says Carter gave “deceptive responses” when answering questions about her disappearance. More coming. @Enquirer

Officers further mentioned that Carter also took a polygraph exam but gave deceptive answers and claimed that he was not involved in Kaetlyn’s disappearance or murder.

Carter told the officers that he sent his fiancée a text at around 4 am on August 14, 2011. However, no record of the message has ever been found as of now. Carter has been indicted on murder charges. The second murder count alleges he caused Katelyn’s death after committing a violent felony offense. Officers stated that Carter was the last person to see Katelyn and called 911 to report her missing.

