What happened at Kumo in Stony Brook? Dozens hospitalized after eating at Japanese Steakhouse

On Saturday, September 9, dozens of people were reportedly hospitalized after eating rice at Kumo a restaurant in Stony Brook, New York. According to witnesses at the scene, within just 15 minutes of eating fried rice and chicken at the restaurant, customers began projectile vomiting.

Long Island stated that according to officials at least 13 people were transported to a local hospital after the shocking scene. Several other customers are also reportedly suffering from symptoms of food poisoning.

As per Fire and Rescue officials, medical personnel have not yet confirmed what led to the extreme reactions among customers. In the wake of the incident, officials issued 15 different citations against Kumo. The case is currently being investigated by the Suffolk County Health Department.

Witnesses recount the incident at Kumo

In an interview with Long Island 12 News, local Centereach woman Arial Arias discussed the incident at Kumo. Arias said that she was visiting the steakhouse to celebrate her daughter's 13th birthday. Arias said that shortly after eating at the restaurant, several of the girls began vomiting.

Arias said:

"It was traumatic. One girl was projectile vomiting. I still didn't know if it was anxiety. I happened to look over, (and saw) another girl projectile vomiting."

At approximately 4 p.m., Suffolk County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency services received several reports of sick customers at the restaurant. The officials said that upon arriving, they found several people vomiting.

Thirteen (13) people were promptly rushed by officials to three different hospitals near Stony Brooks' Nesconset Highway. Several other Kumo customers went to the hospital on their own.

According to News Day, in the wake of dealing with the incident, local officials confirmed that there may be more than 28 customers who suffered from serious food poisoning. As noted by News 12, the restaurant is currently shut down and is not responding to any reporters.

Arias said that she is planning to take legal action against Kumo.

She said:

"I'm extremely angry with the business. We all go out to eat all the time. We never think we're going to eat somewhere, and the food is going to be contaminated."

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on an annual basis, one in six Americans suffer from food poisoning. This led to approximately 128,000 people hospitalized, while 3000 others died.

The CDC noted that several food poisoning cases stem from the failure to separate raw meat from other 'ready-to-eat' foods. Several cases also emerge due to a lack of personal hygiene, or inadequate cooking temperatures. The most common symptoms of food poisoning include diarrhea, vomiting, and extreme dehydration.

As per Suffolk County officials, the case against Kumo is currently ongoing. The details of the citations against the restaurant have not yet been released.