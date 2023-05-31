What happened to Latasha Harlins? Internet draws parallels as Rick Chow convenience store murder sparks outrage

News of a South Carolina gas station and convenience store owner, Rick Chow, getting arrested on Monday, May 29, 2023, after gunning down a 14-year-old boy has left the internet horrified. The tragic incident took place in Richland County, Columbia, on Sunday, when the 58-year-old owner of the Shell gas station on Parklane Road, chased after the teenager for the suspicion of "shoplifting."

Disclaimer: This article contains information about homicide and the death of minors. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department, they found Cyrus Carmack-Belton with a gunshot wound to the back of his head around 8 pm. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In light of the incident, netizens were reminded of the death of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins, who was similarly killed by a convenience store owner over a bottle of orange juice that cost less than $2. The unfortunate incident occurred on March 16, 1991, just days after the police assault on Rodney King, which in turn fueled the infamous 1991 Watts Riots in Los Angeles.

Case of Latasha Harlins explained as investigators find no evidence to support Rick Chow's shoplifting claims

Rick Chow blamed Carmack-Belton for shoplifting. However, law enforcement authorities who reviewed surveillance footage as part of the investigation stated that evidence points otherwise.

In a Memorial Day press conference, Sheriff Leon Lott remarked:

"It’s senseless, it doesn’t make sense. You have a family that’s grieving, we have a community that’s grieving over a 14-year-old who was shot."

Sheriff Lott stated that Rick Chow's son claimed that the teen was armed. A gun was recovered beside Carmack Belton's body, but there is no evidence to indicate it was pointed at Chow.

As stated before, the case is reminiscent of a similar 1991 incident involving 15-year-old Latasha Harlins.

On the day of the unfortunate shooting, 15-year-old Harlins entered a Korean-owned liquor store to purchase juice. However, the owner, Soon Ja Du believed she stole the beverage after the latter placed the bottle in her bag instead of her hand.

According to eyewitnesses, the pair got into an altercation that resulted in the juice box falling that Harlins picked up, placed on the counter, and proceeded to leave. However, she was fatally shot by the owner. No evidence of shoplifting was found upon investigation.

Soon Ja Du was eventually sentenced but was given five years of probation and no jail time.

As news of Rick Chow shooting Carmack-Belton spread, netizens were quick to express their shock at the horrific crime.

Prior to Rick Chow's arrests, people gathered outside the gas station to protest and boycott the store. Many even vandalized the store and painted Carmack Belton's name on the storefront.

