Oklahoma Memorial Day shooting: Suspect taken into custody after gunfire leaves 7 injured and one dead

The Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma took an awful turn following a shooting incident. A 39-year-old woman died while seven other people were wounded, including a 9-year-old child. Officials said the gunfire took place at an outdoor Memorial Day festival in Taft, Oklahoma.

It was just after midnight when some of the attendees at the festival engaged in an argument. Soon after, gunfire followed, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI).

As per OSBI's news release, the suspect, Skyler Buckner, turned himself in at the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. However, charges against the 26-year-old have not yet been announced.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, who was present at the festival, provided initial aid to the victims, as per a statement by the OSBI.

Governor Kevin Stitt @GovStitt I have been informed of the shooting in Taft. I am grateful for @OSBI_OK 's swift response to assist local police and am confident in Oklahoma law enforcement's ability to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this deadly incident. I have been informed of the shooting in Taft. I am grateful for @OSBI_OK's swift response to assist local police and am confident in Oklahoma law enforcement's ability to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this deadly incident.

The authorities also mentioned that those injured were in the age range of 9 to 56 years old. Although OSBI initially said two juveniles were wounded, this information was later rectified. Reportedly, only a 9-year-old kid was the only juvenile who was injured.

Of the seven people injured in the gunfire, none of them were fatally wounded, according to the OSBI.

Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma turns bloody

About 1,500 people were present at the Memorial Day festival when the shooting took place. The festival was underway at the Old City Square in Taft, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, according to a statement by the OSBI.

One of the witnesses, Jasmayne Hill, told a local news agency,

"Bullets were literally flying everywhere."

Karyn Weitl @KarynWeitl @Weinsteinlaw We had a mass shooting here in northeast Oklahoma early this morning too. One dead, at least 7 injured. At an open air, community Memorial Day remembrance event. It is way past time for a change. @Weinsteinlaw We had a mass shooting here in northeast Oklahoma early this morning too. One dead, at least 7 injured. At an open air, community Memorial Day remembrance event. It is way past time for a change.

Other witnesses also gave an account of their harrowing experiences. Neicy Bates and her husband were operating a food truck that day. Bates said that some people were trying to get out of the way by getting on the ground. She continued :

“People were just screaming. Some were trying to run away. There were cars leaving, trying not to hit each other.”

Charles Gaba 🇺🇦 @charles_gaba “We interrupt our coverage of the mass shooting in Buffalo to report on the mass shooting in Uvalde. We interrupt our coverage of the shooting in Uvalde to report on the mass shooting in Chattanooga. We interrupt our coverage of that to report on the mass shooting in Oklahoma.” “We interrupt our coverage of the mass shooting in Buffalo to report on the mass shooting in Uvalde. We interrupt our coverage of the shooting in Uvalde to report on the mass shooting in Chattanooga. We interrupt our coverage of that to report on the mass shooting in Oklahoma.”

Another Taft resident, Sylvia Wilson, owner of Taft's Boots Cafe, said,

"We heard a lot of shots and we thought it was firecrackers at first."

Wilson's cafe was open at the time of the shooting. She continued,

"Then people start running and ducking. We were yelling at everyone...Get down! Get down!"

Ryan Shead @RyanShead



1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma shooting.



6 shot in Chattanooga.



Pregnant Black woman shot 5 times by police in Kansas City.



The soldiers who gave their lives would be so proud. So far this Memorial Day weekend…1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma shooting.6 shot in Chattanooga.Pregnant Black woman shot 5 times by police in Kansas City.The soldiers who gave their lives would be so proud. So far this Memorial Day weekend…1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma shooting.6 shot in Chattanooga.Pregnant Black woman shot 5 times by police in Kansas City. The soldiers who gave their lives would be so proud. 😔

The increase in shooting incidents in America has sparked an age-old debate about stricter gun laws. The Oklahoma shooting is reported just days after the Chattanooga shooting and the Uvalde school massacre.

