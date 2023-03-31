What happened at Lindhurst High School? Olivehurst, CA campus closes as student dies by suicide

News of a 14-year-old middle schooler dying by suicide at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst, California has left the town shaken. The teenager's body was discovered on Thursday, March 30, 2023, just hours after reports of her running away from home surfaced.

Trigger Warning: This article contains several written references to suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

According to statements by Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson, the tragic death appeared to be a suicide. However, he added that there was an active ongoing investigation into the case and did not reveal the victim's identity.

He remarked that the tragedy has left the town in shock. Olivehurst is a town of roughly 15,000 residents, situated just 40 miles north of Sacramento.

Authorities believe there were students on the Lindhurst High School campus who might have seen the body

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, the Sheriff's Department received a report of a runaway teen around 6:00 am that started a search party.

Around 7:00 am, the officers received a report from a school staff member of a hanging at Lindhurst High School. Deputies promptly responded to the grave news and found a 14-year-old hanging from the second floor of a building on its premises. They soon identified the victim as their missing teenager.

Fal Asrani, superintendent of the Marysville Joint Unified School District, stated that the teenage student attended Yuba Garden Middle School. He told reporters:

"Today is traumatic for the whole community of Lindhurst and the entire Yuba County."

Officials believe there were students on Lindhurst High School campus at the time who might have seen the body and were working on tracking down the students to get their statements and to provide the necessary counseling.

Sheriff Anderson concluded his statement by remarking:

"I know I can speak for our entire department when I say we are incredibly heartbroken from this tragedy. This will undoubtedly impact our community and I urge anyone suffering with suicidal thoughts to seek help immediately."

Asrani added that grief counselors and psychiatrists were available at Lindhurst High School, Yuba Gardens Middle School, and Johnson Park Elementary to offer support to anyone as the community reeled from the tragic incident.

Suicide statistics and when to seek help

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in California, suicide is the second leading cause of death among those between ages 10-34, and the fourth leading cause of death for people between 35-54.

They added that men are four times more likely to die by suicide. The overall suicide rate in the U.S. has increased by 31% since 2001.

Experts within the organization listed a few warning signs that everyone should keep in mind to keep their loved ones safe. These include aggression, increased alcohol consumption, drug use, withdrawal from family and friends, dramatic mood swings, and impulsive and reckless behavior.

Additionally, acts like collecting and saving pills, giving away possessions, tying up loose ends, and saying goodbye to close family and friends call for immediate concern. Experts advise calling 911 or seeking help from a healthcare provider.

Lindhurst High school officials soon announced that they would suspend all classes on Thursday and that the school would remain closed on Friday.

