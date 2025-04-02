What happened to Lindsay Dewey's son, Reed? Influencer details heartbreaking loss of toddler

Influencer Lindsay Dewey recently shared details about the tragic death of her 22-month-old, Reed. The toddler passed away on February 17, 2025, after a large mirror fell on top of him. Dewey shared Instagram stories summarizing the accident in order to raise awareness.

According to the influencer, Reed was playing with his suction cup bowl by sticking it to the mirror and pulling it back. At one point, the motion brought the looking glass down and fell on top of the toddler.

Despite receiving medical care, Reed passed away.

"To make a long story short, apparently Reed had one of his suction cup bowls and stuck it on the mirror and was pulling it 'back and forth' to pry it off (we're assuming) and he pulled the mirror down on himself," she wrote.

The stories are currently displayed on Lindsay Dewey's IG highlights, under the tab "awareness."

Dewey is a content creator from Idaho known to chronicle her family life on social media. Her husband, Eric Dewey, is a fireman and realtor. They share two other kids—daughter Breegan and son Tucker.

"If he doesn't get his miracle, he will become one"—Lindsay Dewey revealed they donated Reed's organs to 5 recipients

According to Lindsay Dewey's Instagram stories, on the day of the accident, she was cooking dinner while Reed played with his Magna-Tiles. She noted that he didn't have the suction cup on him, but he used to frequently play with his bowls and cups. She explained:

"I never even heard him playing by/ with the mirror. Until I heard it fall and then within 5 seconds I lifted it off of him."

The influencer detailed that it was a "heavy-duty" mirror that many families have, noting that it was leaned on the wall. She added that it was heavy enough that none of their children could move it; thus, neither Eric nor she felt the urgency to "anchor" it to the wall.

Notably, Dewey stated that the instructions for the item didn't require them to do so, but it was an option.

When Lindsay Dewey picked the mirror up, she found the suction cup stuck on it. She initially felt relief as Reed was not crying, and she didn't see any visible injuries. Dewey wrote:

"The second I lifted it up I looked at him to see if he was ok and he was laying there eyes open but not crying and I felt relieved thinking he must’ve been okay just in shock or something... but no... he was not the Reed I knew."

Lindsay Dewey elaborated that based on her toddler's actions, she knew "something was VERY wrong." She immediately contacted her husband and emergency services, who rushed Reed to the hospital.

They later found he suffered from a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).

According to Dewey's stories, the toddler had limited pupil response, breathing autonomy, and brain functionality due to the swelling. A few days later, Reed passed away. The influencer revealed that the 22-month-old's organs were donated to five recipients, writing:

"If he doesn't get his miracle, he will become one."

Lindsay Dewey described herself as a "protective mom," adding that their home was childproofed with locks on windows, doors, and outlets, and anchors items like chests and drawers. On the day of the incident, a chair that they regularly sat in front of the mirror had been moved after their dog peed on the rug.

"There were so many details that led up to this being a perfect storm. All in all, just a tragic unexpected accident. That we can never take back," Lindsay Dewey noted.

Dewey explained that it was a "freak accident" that could have happened to anyone, urging parents of toddlers to be mindful of suction utensils and toys. She also emphasized the need to anchor any heavy items in their homes.

An Idaho-based clothing brand, Little Hunters Wife, produced a line of clothes in the toddler's memory called Remembering Reed. In a March 7 Instagram post, the brand revealed that all proceeds from the collection would be donated to Eric and Lindsay Dewey.

Dewey has shared no further updates at this writing.

