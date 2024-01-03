Who was DJ Big Jack Armstrong? Tributes pour in as beloved Idaho artist dies aged 69

KF95 star DJ Big Jack Armstrong passed away last weekend at 69. A cause of death has not been disclosed, and his family members are yet to share a statement regarding the same. He was employed in various radio stations over the years, like KF95 and Kool 104, as per Boise Dev.

Armstrong's death was confirmed by the music producer of Harmon Travel – Concerts at Sea, Tammy Bettencourt-Selee, who shared a Facebook post with a few photos and wrote,

"Jack was instrumental in the development and success of Concerts At Sea. Our loving condolences to his daughter Cortni and son TJ. I will be forever grateful for his friendship and support!"

The post's comments section was flooded with tributes from Armstrong's fans who recalled the time they used to listen to him every morning.

DJ Big Jack Armstrong was known for his work at various radio stations over the years

DJ Big Jack Armstrong gained recognition throughout his career for his voice, which his listeners praised. Boise Dev reported that he initially worked at different radio stations in Lewiston and Orofino and later became famous for his work at stations like KBBK/Magic 92 and KF95.

After retiring from radio, he resided with his mother, who died in 2023. He then shifted with his sister to another house and was honored by the History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation in April of the same year, as per his brother Doug.

Armstrong's colleague Dave Arthur revealed that he aimed to play the songs at first on his radio station before his competitors.

"In order for him to get the song on before the competition, he sent Wombat (a staffer) to the airport broadcasting live to pick up the song. He'd have it on before anyone else. He would get so fired up about doing anything to needle the competition."

In an interview with Lewiston Tribune, DJ Big Jack Armstrong credited his success to his listeners. He was additionally invited to various events held in Boise, and his appearance led to a massive gathering at the event locations.

Netizens express their grief over DJ Big Jack Armstrong's death on social media

DJ Big Jack Armstrong became well-known for his appearances on different radio stations. This helped him to accumulate a considerable fanbase over the years. The sudden news of his demise led to a lineup of tributes on social media platforms:

KTVB7 states that Armstrong struggled with some health issues in the past, including a stroke in May 2013. He was immediately hospitalized and returned to work in September of the same year. The stroke led to a complication where he was unable to speak correctly and had to undergo speech and physical therapy for his treatment.

He was also the owner of a radio station called Oldies 1380 AM at the time. While he was hospitalized, his daughter Cortni was handling everything inside the station. Cortni said that her father purchased the station around three months ago.

"I had to manage the whole business side of the operation which I had never done before. It was literally sink or swim, trial by fire. I grew up quick."

Armstrong is survived by his children, TJ and Cortni, alongside his granddaughters, siblings, and other family members.