Why is Chevy Chase in a wheelchair? Health issues explored as legendary SNL comedian makes public appearance

Actor Sylvester Stallone recently launched a Rocky memorabilia shop and Chevy Chase attended the inaugural Rocky Day event opening to support his close friend, Stallone. However, Chevy's appearance raised concern among fans when they saw him sitting in a wheelchair. The Sun states that the store was launched in Philadelphia on December 3, 2023.

Although Chase was using a wheelchair, he stood up to click a picture with Stallone. He was wearing a red jacket with a white shirt alongside a pair of jeans. He completed the look with a white cap and red colored sunglasses. He was in a wheelchair due to his health issues, including a heart failure in 2021 after which he has been suffering from memory loss.

The comedian has been struggling with multiple health issues over the years. He was also reportedly electrocuted while he was working on the set of the 1981 film, Modern Problems, as per Variety.

Chevy Chase had to be hospitalized in 2021 after suffering from a heart issue

Chevy Chase was taken to a hospital in 2021 after he suffered a heart issue. He was in a hospital bed for nearly five weeks. Variety reported in March 2021 that the actor was recovering at his residence in Westchester.

In an interview with Pagе Six, he addressed his rеcovеry and said that he was happy to be back with his family and that he was feeling good.

"I was in the hospital five weeks. A heart issue. So, for now, I'm around the house. Not going anywhere," the actor added.

He continued by saying that he was watching TV and reading the news, adding that he felt happy to see the actors, comedians, producers, and screenwriters working. The actor noted that the TV didn't provide anything good.

Chevy went on to say that the current generation's humor was worse compared to what he has done over the years. Chevy Chase appeared for another interview on CBS Sunday Morning in February 2022, addressing the experience of heart failure.

"Oh, we removed it. Didn't need it. It's much better now," he said.

Chevy Chase addressed the crowd at the Rocky event

Chevy Chase's appearance at the Rocky event left his fans worried as he was seen in a wheelchair. However, he still spoke to the crowd and stood on his feet and said:

"Two for one! Rocky and Clark Griswold."

According to Mirror, Sylvеstеr Stallonе also addrеssеd thе audiеncе by thanking еvеryonе for thеir prеsеncе. Hе еncouragеd fans to stay happy and to fееl proud of thеmsеlvеs. He went on to say, "Life is a fight and it is not еasy to win еvеry battlе."

"But the real victory is in never giving up and going the distance for yourself, your loved ones, and standing at the top of these steps you're reminded that all things are possible. Keep punching," Stallone continued.

Chevy was last seen in the animated film Glisten and the Merry Mission, where he gave his voice to Santa Claus. The film was released on November 3, 2023, and featured Julia Michaels in one of the lead roles. Chase is popular for his appearances on Saturday Night Live from 1975 to 2015.