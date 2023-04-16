What happened to Madison Shaque and Samuel Brown? Tributes pour in as Tucaloosa prom night crash claims their lives

Tragedy struck Bryant High School students Samuel Brown, 18, and Madison Shaque, 17, who met in a fatal accident on Saturday, April 15, morning at Skyland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The accident happened while they were returning from their prom at Bryant High School. As per several reports, the accident happened around 1:50 am after a Tesla and semi-truck collided with one another. This left the car pinned under the truck, trapping the people inside the car.
However, Samuel Brown and Madison Shaque were not alone in the car. Two other teens in the backseat reportedly suffered several injuries and are now admitted to the city’s hospital. Tuscaloosa City Schools has also issued a statement confirming the death of the two teens. The spokesperson, Lydia Avant, said:
“On Monday, students will have access to counselors and social workers to help cope with this tragedy. We will continue to have counsellors available to help our students in the coming days. Teachers and staff will have access to our Employee Assistance Program. We send our deepest sympathies to the families involved and ask that their privacy is respected during this difficult time."
Social media users mourn the loss of Madison Shaque and Samuel Brown as the teens passed away in a fatal crash
As the tragic loss of two young lives struck, social media users mourned the loss of two teenagers who died in a fatal car accident. Madison Shaque and Samuel Brown were the victims of the accident. The news has left friends, family, and the wider community devastated as they try to come to terms with the sudden loss of two young lives.
Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of condolences and tributes as people express their grief and share memories of the two high school students.
Several photos and videos of the duo have been shared on social media, which Madison originally uploaded. In the photos, Madison and Samuel can be seen posing as they attend their prom. Meanwhile, Samuel's Facebook profile reveals that he was an avid football and basketball player.
At the time of this writing, the parents have not yet addressed the news of their childen’s death. However, the loss of Madison and Samuel is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life, particularly for young people. As the community continues to mourn their passing, it is time to come together in support of their families and loved ones.