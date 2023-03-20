Grant Brace death: Who is coach Jordan Countryman as University of the Cumberlands to pay $14 million settlement

Grant Brace, a 20-year-old wrestler, tragically lost his life due to heat stroke while training at a university in Kentucky in August 2020. Later, his family was awarded $14 million in compensation. However, Grant Brace’s lawyers have alleged that the coaches ignored his desperate pleas for water during the grueling training session, ultimately leading to his untimely demise.

The lawsuit also claimed that the coaches created an "atmosphere of fear of intimidation" on the team. Despite the settlement, the University of Cumberlands has maintained that they could have easily won the lawsuit had it gone to trial. Nonetheless, they hope that the resolution brings some closure to the bereaved family of Grant Brace.

Talking about the same, the university chancellor, Jerry Jackson, said in a statement:

"We sincerely hope that resolving this matter early in the legal process will offer the Brace family a measure of peace and healing.”

In addition, the head coach being named in the lawsuit was Jordan Countryman, along with his assistant coach, Jake Sinkovics. Countryman was all set to enter his third year as the head coach of the men’s wrestling team but was replaced by Cory Ruff in August 2021.

What did coach Jordan Countryman say to Grant Brace? More details explored about the head coach

The lawsuit claimed that Grant Brace had passed away due to being “profoundly disoriented” as he begged for water. However, the a name that was repeatedly mentioned throughout was that of the head coach, Jordan Countryman.

The lawsuit claimed that Brace was diagnosed with narcolepsy and ADHD and was prescribed Adderall, which required him to maintain constant hydration. However, he needed more water at that time, which was not allowed by the coaches.

The family also stated that the then-head coach, Jordan Countryman, threatened to kick Brace off the wrestling team as he asked for water repeatedly. The lawsuit filed talked about how Jordan Countryman repeatedly told Grant Brace:

"Do you think you are special and are allowed more water?"

As per the family, the coaches screamed at him as he returned indoors and searched for water, but he collapsed and passed away before he could find water. The coach being talked about in the lawsuit is Jordan Countryman, who served as the head coach at the University of the Cumberlands.

Furthermore, he also led the Patriots to MSC victories, both in the regular season and in the tournament. His repeated yearly success made him win the MSC Coach of the Year award in 2020. He even led the Patriots to a 14-3 duals record while capturing the Mid-South Conference regular-season title.

Hailing from Prattville, AL, Jordan Countryman was also a state champion in his senior year. Before becoming a head coach at the University of the Cumberlands, he worked as a coach at Stanhope Elmore High School in Alabama from 2007-2009, where he helped the school team win its first championship. He then worked at Prattville High School until 2017.

However, the Grant Brace death case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of athletes rather than pushing them to dangerous limits in the pursuit of victory.

