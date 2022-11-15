Who is Mike Hollins? Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting

A former Baton Rouge High School football player is one of the five victims shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The University coach identified the player as Mike Hollins, who was also the 2018 Warrick Dunn Award winner as WAFB's Sportsline Player of the Year.

Officials have reported that three people were killed and two were injured in the shooting that took place at the University of Virginia. While Mike was one of the survivors, police identified the victims who died as D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, and Devin Chandler.

All five victims are members of the UVA football team.

Garrett 🦚 @garrett4au 4 students found murdered near the campus of the University of Idaho, and hearing up to 4 killed tonight at the University of Virginia. Absolutely heartbreaking. 4 students found murdered near the campus of the University of Idaho, and hearing up to 4 killed tonight at the University of Virginia. Absolutely heartbreaking.

Mike Hollins was shot twice and has undergone one surgery. He will be given a few days to recover before doctors attempt another surgery on him.

Details about Mike Hollins amidst the University of Virginia shooting

Hollins is a student at the University of Virginia and is known for his ultimate sports record when he was in high school. He led back-to-back 3A State Championships in 2017 and 2018.

Mike also earned MVP honors in the 2018 state championship after rushing 27 times for 237 yards and scoring four touchdowns. He also has a 54-career yards rushing and 197 yards receiving. The young footballer also has 200 yards rushing and receiving over Virginia's past three games.

Mike Hollins, a football player from The University of Virginia suffers wounds after being shot on Sunday. (Image via Twitter)

He is also a recipient of the 2022-2023 Sanford B. Prater Football Scholarship. The college junior's interest in sports can easily be assessed from his Twitter handle that is filled with tweets about sports, especially football. According to the university's website, Hollins is a running back for the school's football team.

At the moment, his Instagram handle has been disabled or the account has been removed.

Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger A Virginia football player addresses the crowd and delivers a prayer, asking God to help RB Mike Hollins, one of the victims hospitalized. Hollins underwent successful surgery earlier to remove a bullet.



“Be with Mike as he fights. Put your hands of healing over him, Lord.” A Virginia football player addresses the crowd and delivers a prayer, asking God to help RB Mike Hollins, one of the victims hospitalized. Hollins underwent successful surgery earlier to remove a bullet.“Be with Mike as he fights. Put your hands of healing over him, Lord.” https://t.co/hSbFU6xEpD

University of Virginia authorities reported that Hollins' family is on their way from Baton Rouge to Virginia to be with him following the shooting. In a conversation with The Washington Post, Hollins' father said that although the footballer was shot, the bullet thankfully dodged his stomach.

Students and people across the country, who have heard the news, are praying that the surviving students have a speedy recovery. The Associate Athletic Director of Mike's old school said:

“The University Lab school is praying for full recovery of our former student athlete Michael Hollins and his teammate, while mourning the loss of the three victims, whose lives were taken in the shooting last night. Our thoughts are with Mike, his family, and with the families of all the victims.”

Hoos Got Next @hoosgotnext Also offering prayers up for Mike Hollins, who is stable but faces a long road of recovery ahead, even after his physical wounds have healed. Pray for his mental & emotional resolve as he tries to reacclimate into our community, but without his brothers who were lost beside him. Also offering prayers up for Mike Hollins, who is stable but faces a long road of recovery ahead, even after his physical wounds have healed. Pray for his mental & emotional resolve as he tries to reacclimate into our community, but without his brothers who were lost beside him.

The University has been shut down for the time being as officials are conducting their investigations regarding the incident.

