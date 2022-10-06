WATCH: Video shows cops having head-on collision with Virginia mom Jamee Kimble over wrongful high-speed chase suspicion

On October 1, a Virginia woman was driving with her kids before being hit by a police car. Evidently, the officers wrongfully assumed that the occupants were involved in an unspecified incident last month.

Jamee Kimble documented her encounter with the police, stating that officers had collided with her car without issuing a warning. Notably, the aggrieved was out to get some groceries.

In an Instagram post, the Virginia mom revealed that the collision took place a mere six days after her C-section surgery. After making a traffic stop, the police reportedly pointed a gun at her and began screaming warnings to remain inside the car. The personnel then proceeded to search her vehicle while her kids waited in the back of the patrol car.

According to Kimble, she was let go after providing an alibi to corroborate her whereabouts on the day of the alleged incident. She informed law enforcement officers about undergoing a C-section that day.

In the post, she said:

“My two small children were in the back and the accident concluded that they had the wrong person… HELP ME AND MY BABIES GET JUSTICE.. THEY ARE WRONG AF & NEED TO BE FIRED!!!!!!”

Watch: Virginia mom confronts law enforcement officers after a wrongful traffic stop

In the video, Kimble, seemingly outraged after the traffic stop, roars:

“They stopped the wrong person.”

She then repeatedly states:

"They [police] hit me from the front... hit me from the front."

After Kimble posted her interaction with law enforcement on Instagram, Fairfax County police issued a statement explaining the officers' actions.

Officials stated that on October 1, law enforcement personnel received an alert claiming that a car matching the description of a vehicle involved in a recent crime was spotted near the Richmond Highway, Virginia. Officers were also warned that the suspects were armed and dangerous.

Police then struck Jamee Kimble’s car with a speed of around 10 mph in Virginia. However, they soon realized that while they had the right vehicle, the occupant wasn't involved in the crime.

The statement read:

"The stopped vehicle was the wanted vehicle involved in an incident in Arlington County and they requested the car be stopped so the occupants could be identified."

They added:

"Officers identified the occupants, determined they were not owners of the vehicle, were not involved in the incident in Arlington County, and were released."

While Kimble had recently purchased the car, authorities told her that its new ownership hadn’t been updated in the Department of Motor Vehicles database.

In a statement to NBC Washington, Kimble said that she deserved an apology from law enforcement after officers rammed into her car without sounding the sirens.

She stated:

“I could have lost my life. My kids could have lost their lives. Luckily, everyone in the car was in a seat belt.”

According to a press release, the Fairfax County Police Department is investigating the incident.

