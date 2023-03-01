What happened to Ben Kweller's son, Dorian Zev? Singer pays emotional tribute in wake of 16-year-old's untimely death 

Well-known musician Ben Kweller revealed on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, that his young son passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023. While he did not disclose the reason behind the 16-year-old death, he did share an emotional message after his son’s untimely death.
In an Instagram post, he posted a picture of his son and captioned it:
“Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16, and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth."
He also stated that Dorian Zev was a "true poet" as he wrote songs. Expressing his shock and despair, he wrote that his family is clueless about how they are going to deal with the shock of the youngster's untimely demise.
While he requested his followers and fans to pray for the family and thanked everyone for their support, he did not reveal what “killed” the 16-year-old boy. However, Variety reported that Ben Kweller’s son passed away in a car accident.
Ben Kweller received support from celebrities and social media users after he reported that his 16-year-old son passed away
Following the heartbreaking loss and death of Ben Kweller's son, social media users are saddened and mourn the loss of the 16-year-old. Many netizens and celebrities took to various social media platforms to share their condolences. Expressing how disheartening the news has been, many Twitter users said:
Several celebrities also commented on Ben Kweller’s Instagram post and said:
Ben Kweller was formerly a member of the band Radish
Ben is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He was also a member of the music group Radish in the past. He has released six solo albums and collaborated with multiple artists.
Born in 1981, Ben has been involved in music from a very young age, just like his son, who recently passed away. Furthermore, his father, Howard Kweller, and Ben often played music, where Howard sang and Ben played the drums. From hits like Wasted & Ready to Jealous Girl, the artist has won multiple awards for his songs. The Independent Music Awards 2013 is one of them.
Having married his longtime love, Liz, in 2003, the couple has another son, Juda Kweller.