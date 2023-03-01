What happened to Ben Kweller's son, Dorian Zev? Singer pays emotional tribute in wake of 16-year-old's untimely death 

Well-known musician Ben Kweller revealed on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, that his young son passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023. While he did not disclose the reason behind the 16-year-old death, he did share an emotional message after his son’s untimely death.

In an Instagram post, he posted a picture of his son and captioned it:

“Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16, and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth."

He also stated that Dorian Zev was a "true poet" as he wrote songs. Expressing his shock and despair, he wrote that his family is clueless about how they are going to deal with the shock of the youngster's untimely demise.

While he requested his followers and fans to pray for the family and thanked everyone for their support, he did not reveal what “killed” the 16-year-old boy. However, Variety reported that Ben Kweller’s son passed away in a car accident.

Ben Kweller received support from celebrities and social media users after he reported that his 16-year-old son passed away

Following the heartbreaking loss and death of Ben Kweller's son, social media users are saddened and mourn the loss of the 16-year-old. Many netizens and celebrities took to various social media platforms to share their condolences. Expressing how disheartening the news has been, many Twitter users said:

Matt? @Matt_uncensored @benkweller my thoughts are with you and your family. I can’t imagine your pain. I’ll pray for y’all as well. Hang in there. @benkweller my thoughts are with you and your family. I can’t imagine your pain. I’ll pray for y’all as well. Hang in there.

Angela @angielovestoki what a tragic loss I’m so sad over the news about @benkweller son. I’ve listened to him since I was 17 and met him in 2007 and he was so genuinely kind and cool. As a parent myself, I just can’t fathom the pain he’s in and it breaks my heartwhat a tragic loss I’m so sad over the news about @benkweller son. I’ve listened to him since I was 17 and met him in 2007 and he was so genuinely kind and cool. As a parent myself, I just can’t fathom the pain he’s in and it breaks my heart 💔 what a tragic loss 😞

jurídico Domitila Barros 🦁 🤴🏿 @caroline_514_11 I'm a huge Ben Kweller fan since I was 16. I was a teenager seeing Dorian's baby pictures and hoping to have a family like them and Liz one day.

His music followed me through all my life, every relationship, every heartbreak. I'm a huge Ben Kweller fan since I was 16. I was a teenager seeing Dorian's baby pictures and hoping to have a family like them and Liz one day. His music followed me through all my life, every relationship, every heartbreak.

Low Information Boater @BriAltStation Brian Rosenworcel @Bowl_of_Worcel my friend ben lost his 16 year old son last night in a car crash in TX.



their father / son bond was and is incredible, just a thing to behold. making music, hanging out like peers, filling each other's spirits.



i can't imagine the hurt. i try to focus on the 16 amazing years my friend ben lost his 16 year old son last night in a car crash in TX. their father / son bond was and is incredible, just a thing to behold. making music, hanging out like peers, filling each other's spirits. i can't imagine the hurt. i try to focus on the 16 amazing years https://t.co/PoC3P2cmcj No one should have to ever bury their child, especially at 16. Ben Kweller is also one of the sweetest, kindest people you'll ever meet. Just awful. twitter.com/Bowl_of_Worcel… No one should have to ever bury their child, especially at 16. Ben Kweller is also one of the sweetest, kindest people you'll ever meet. Just awful. twitter.com/Bowl_of_Worcel…

The Eatinist Bitch @EatinistBitch Prayers up for @benkweller and his family. We were all so excited for Zev and his career in music - such a natural talent. May his memory be a blessing to all who loved him. Prayers up for @benkweller and his family. We were all so excited for Zev and his career in music - such a natural talent. May his memory be a blessing to all who loved him.

steelopus @steelopus

RIP, Zev Kweller.



instagram.com/p/CpNSgQ5uXzd/… This is tragic. I can't even imagine.RIP, Zev Kweller. This is tragic. I can't even imagine.RIP, Zev Kweller.instagram.com/p/CpNSgQ5uXzd/…

⭕️bailedwiththehay @adambruhbadam Love and light to Ben Kweller and fam on their loss. Love and light to Ben Kweller and fam on their loss. ❤️

Aaron, or Cory @ACG_ATX I was fine until I heard the news about Ben Kweller's oldest son. I was fine until I heard the news about Ben Kweller's oldest son.

Corey Pudhorodsky 🇺🇦 @CoreyPud My heart breaks for @benkweller and his family tonight. May the support of your fans help you as much as your songs have lifted me over the years. My heart breaks for @benkweller and his family tonight. May the support of your fans help you as much as your songs have lifted me over the years.

Several celebrities also commented on Ben Kweller’s Instagram post and said:

Celebrities mourn the loss of Ben's kid, who passed away at the age of 16. (Image via Instagram)

After Ben announced the passing away of his 16-year-old child, many social media users and celebrities commented on the post to share their condolences. (Image via Instagram)

Ben Kweller was formerly a member of the band Radish

Ben is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He was also a member of the music group Radish in the past. He has released six solo albums and collaborated with multiple artists.

Born in 1981, Ben has been involved in music from a very young age, just like his son, who recently passed away. Furthermore, his father, Howard Kweller, and Ben often played music, where Howard sang and Ben played the drums. From hits like Wasted & Ready to Jealous Girl, the artist has won multiple awards for his songs. The Independent Music Awards 2013 is one of them.

Having married his longtime love, Liz, in 2003, the couple has another son, Juda Kweller.

