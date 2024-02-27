What happened to Mahogany Jackson? Investigation underway as Alabama woman found dead after telling family she's being held hostage

Mahogany Jackson, a 20-year-old from Jasper, Alabama, was discovered lifeless on the side of the road at 17th Street Southwest and Laurel Avenue on Monday February 26, 2024. This came after Jackson sent a message to her mother and sister, reporting that she was being held hostage.

The Birmingham Police Department responded to a call at 2:19 am local time on Monday about a body found with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials then arrived at the scene and pronounced Jackson dead after she was found "lying on the side of the road," as per People.

Mahogany Jackson was last seen on February 25, 2024.

Gail Maddox, the mother of Mahogany Jackson, told AL.com that she was on her way to pick up family from the airport when she received a disturbing text from her daughter on February 25 at 7:46 am local time. Jackson's messages indicated she was in distress and being held against her will, as she urged her family to contact the police. She also shared her location as she pleaded for assistance. Maddox, caught in transit, missed the initial notifications on her phone.

Jackson spoke to the publication about the message she received from her daughter and said:

"She was being held hostage and she sent her location saying don’t call but send the police in a hurry."

Family members rushed to the location provided, and a woman they encountered there told police that Jackson had left at 2 am local time, contradicting Mahogany Jackson's messages, which were sent at 7:46 am. As per AL.com, Maddox expressed disbelief, stating:

"I know that’s not true because she sent that message and her location at 7:46 a.m. Between then and now, I don’t know what happened."

She continued:

"My daughter would never say call the police, but she was afraid, and that’s why she asked us to."

Mahogany Jackson's mother, conveyed the news on Facebook, expressing her pain as she said, "They killed my child."

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire & Rescue, with no suspect in custody as of Monday morning. Birmingham Police are urging anyone with information to reach out to the department directly or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.