Is Li Heat dead? Tributes pour in as Birmingham, Alabama rapper passes away 

Birmingham, Alabama-based rapper Li Heat has passed away at the age of 21. Reddit was the first to break the news, leaving fans confused as to whether the rumors were true. However, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that he was the deceased victim in a shooting incident.

Netizens have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the rising star.

For those unversed, Li Heat began recording music in December 2019. His most popular tracks include 007, Miami Heat, and Straight In. He is best known for his catchy tunes, which draws in fans from varying parts of the world. He has amassed over 33,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Ghsplash announced that the West Precinct police arrived at 1300 block of 34th Street in Birmingham after receiving calls about a shooting. When officer Truman Fitzgerald arrived at a scene, they found that a sedan had collided with another car.

Li Heat, whose real name is Maleyk Kyre Bryant, was found unconscious in the front seat of one of the vehicles. The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that the rapper had died at the scene itself. Yet, he was taken to the hospital as officials assumed that he had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Reddit user u/HipHopBreakingNews8 also clarified netizens’ confusion about the shooting. Many seemed to be under the assumption that fellow artist Chiraqology died in the incident. The platform user confirmed that it was actually Li Heat who died in reality.

News of Bryant's death was confirmed by his manager Sace Urkel. On July 9, he took to his official Instagram account to pay tribute to the late singer. He wrote:

“I can’t believe you gone G.. you was a real 1 from day 1.. never hated on a soul so I can’t see how somebody would hate you out.. You was real humble and could have popped the biggest out here”

Since Heat’s passing, Urkel has flooded his own Instagram page with tributary messages to the late singer and his client.

Tributes pour in as Li Heat passes away

Internet users were saddened by the news. Many could not believe that the rapper had died at such a young age. Several fans of the Reloaded singer were left in disbelief. Followers have since flooded Li Heat’s social media pages with tributary messages. A few comments online read:

Fans had not received any updates in regards to a potential investigation into the rapper’s death at the time of writing this article.

The rapper released his last album, Back From The Dead, in May 10. He was promoting music videos from the album on his Instagram profile during the aforementioned month as well. His last Instagram post was uploaded late May. The carousel of images included him standing on a car, sitting next to firearms and flipping off the camera as well.

