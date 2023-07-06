What happened to Mdot EBK ? Tributes pour in as 18-year old drill rapper passes away

Teenage Bronx drill rapper Mdot EBK has passed away. The youngster was just 18 years old at the time of his death. He was shockingly shot on Wednesday morning in Morris Avenue near East 182nd street. Since news of his passing came into being, netizens took to social media to pay tribute to the rising star.

Mdot EBK was in the Fordham Heights neighborhood when the incident occurred. Law enforcement claimed that the shooting occurred somewhere around 2 am. The New York Police Department responded immediately to the scene following the shooting. Reports suggested that a white car drove in the neighbourhood and halted before an individual. The gunman unleashed shots from the passenger seat.

The rapper was not the only one who was at the scene alongside the shooters. Another 19-year-old was hospitalized following the incident.

Edot EBK sustained gunshot wounds in his leg. Despite first responders doing their best to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was swiftly transported to the SBH Health System. Sources claim that he is now in stable condition.

The reason behind the shooting remains unclear.

At the time of writing this article, Mdot EBK’s official Instagram page under the username dottyy3.0 had confirmed his passing. The rapper’s team was posting a series of photos and videos of him in his Instagram stories.

Tributes pour in as Mdot EBK passes away

Internet users were shocked by the latest announcement. Many could not believe that the singer had passed away. Netizens were saddened to hear that the hip-hop artist had died at such a young age. Fans flooded his Instagram account’s comment section with tributary messages. Others took to Twitter to express their disbelief over the jarring news as well. A few reactions read:

FrenchieMontana @JackGz_ RIP Mdot Ebk🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ RIP Mdot Ebk🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

r @Rykuwyd rip mdot ebk rip mdot ebk 💔

CDM Music Group : Chippy @ChippyCDM RIP Mdot EBK very sad RIP Mdot EBK very sad

yamin @yaminnlmbx mdot ebk died???? mdot ebk died????

ADROXUS ADrian ADraxadian @ADKing2514 Rip Mdot EBK Rip Mdot EBK 💫

gamergamer1511 @gamergamer1511 Rip mdot ebk, he died by getting shot in the leg in a drive by shooting 3 Rip mdot ebk, he died by getting shot in the leg in a drive by shooting 3🙏🙏

seven @iiwantseven rip mdot ebk man🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ shi sad🕊️

E4M rip mdot ebk man🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ shi sad🕊️E4M

Everything to know about Mdot EBK

The rapper is a Bronx native as mentioned prior. He has already established a respectable following at a young age. He entered the hip-hop music industry in 2021 and garnered traction for his drill rapping. His songs including Off the Mud and The Mud Pt 2 among many others are loved by fans. Fans enjoy his lyrical skill and enthusiastic energy.

He has amassed over 14.8K followers on his official Instagram account. Days before his passing, he took to the social networking site to promote one of his latest tracks.

EBK has his own YouTube account where he has amassed over 13.9K subscribers as well.

It remains unclear as to whether an investigation into the youngster’s death is taking place at the moment.

Poll : 0 votes